Intercept X now supports Windows ARM64

We are pleased to announce that today, June 24, Intercept X now supports for Windows ARM64 devices. This is an exciting milestone, as devices using ARM64 processors are increasingly common in many organizations.

Available to all Intercept X customers, this initial release includes many of the powerful defensive capabilities of Intercept X, with more features being added later this year. To start protecting your Windows ARM64 devices, you simply need to log into your Sophos Central console and run the Windows installer.

Which products are supported?

Intercept X Advanced

Intercept X Advanced with EDR

Managed Threat Response (MTR Standard and MTR Advanced)

Which features are available now?

Deep learning file scanning

Anti-ransomware (CryptoGuard)

Application control

Web control

Cross-estate SQL querying for threat hunting and IT security operations hygiene (Live Discover, EDR)

Remote Terminal access for further investigation and response (Live Response, EDR)

What’s coming later?

Web control

Device control

Endpoint Firewall

File Download Reputation

DLP

Device encryption (Central Device Encryption)

Getting started

Existing customers simply need to run the Windows installer available in Sophos Central on their ARM64 devices.

If you’re new to Intercept X try an online demo or free trial.