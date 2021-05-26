Sophos joins the OpenID Foundation

At Sophos, we’ve long supported open-source technologies. In that spirit, we’re excited to announce that we have joined to the OpenID Foundation, furthering our commitment to strong security controls in open standards.

OpenID has created an ecosystem of identity controls that are used throughout the industry to protect users and allow companies to deliver services to them.

This ecosystem is being enhanced by the recent ratification of the new Financial Grade API, which provides stronger controls for the delivery of sensitive applications.

We use OpenID and OAuth in several of our products today, and have plans for exciting new products in the future in which OpenID will play a large role.

Joining the foundation was a logical next step for us as we bolster our internal teams dedicated to identity. Together with the rest of the OpenID members, we look forward to helping develop the specification and growing the adoption of OpenID.