Sophos is a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

We are thrilled to announce that for the 12th consecutive report, Sophos has been named a “Leader” in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP).

We are confident our placement is due to the combination of advanced protection, and broad endpoint detection and response (EDR) threat hunting and IT operations capabilities found in Intercept X.

In addition to a proven track record of stopping ransomware attacks and advanced threats, recent enhancements to EDR capabilities in Intercept X mean that organizations can use powerful SQL queries to answer critical IT operations and threat hunting questions. Pre-written queries with full customization and the ability to craft queries from scratch are included to support all use cases.

We continue to invest in both our protection and EDR capabilities, with multiple releases deployed over the past year. We recently announced Sophos XDR, which extends EDR visibility beyond endpoints and servers.

Intercept X Advanced with EDR has an average 12-month rating of 4.8 (out of 5.0) on Gartner Peer Insights

Sophos MTR has an average 12-month rating of 4.8 (out of 5.0) on Gartner Peer Insights

