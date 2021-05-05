Introducing the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Defenders are winning. Let’s keep it that way.

When you work in cybersecurity, it’s easy to lose sight of an important but under-appreciated fact: in the battle over critical systems and data, the defenders are winning. Thousands of breach attempts are thwarted every single day.

In fact, defenders are so successful that adversaries are increasingly forced to combine automation with hands-on hacking to get around them. This attack shift requires an evolution in IT security.

Stay ahead with the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem (ACE)

The Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem leverages automation and human operators to keep you ahead of the attackers. It constantly learns and improves, creating a virtuous cybersecurity circle.

New information and events detected by human operators can be automated, improving prevention and reducing the number of new attacks that get into the system. Similarly, next-gen technologies enable operators to find suspicious behaviors and events faster, further reducing incidents.

Sophos ACE is designed to address the new reality of human-led hacking while supporting today’s interconnected, digital world. And while the power of the comprehensive ecosystem is extensive, you can use as much or as little as you like. Many customers start with our endpoint protection or firewall and then expand at their own pace.

Powering Synchronized Security

Synchronized Security, the ability of Sophos products to share real-time information and automate incident response, has been a cornerstone of our protection for many years. When launched in 2015, Synchronized Security was unique in the market, and we continue to offer the most extensive integration of any security vendor with deeper cross-product insights. The Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem builds on the automation and integration of Synchronized Security, further extending the Sophos cybersecurity system.

An open platform

In our interconnected world, it’s essential that cybersecurity can integrate with the wider business environment. Sophos ACE is an open platform with powerful integrations and open APIs.

It supports a wide range of security needs, including MSSPs, channel partners, ISPs and small and mid-sized enterprise. With already over five million API requests every day, you know you’re in good hands.

Learn more

Keep winning with Sophos ACE. To learn more read the solution brief or speak to your Sophos representative.