Clean Sweep! Sophos Intercept X ranks first in three new SE Labs reports

Intercept X ranked #1 with a 100% total accuracy rating for enterprise, SMB, and consumer protection in three recent SE Labs tests.

Sophos is proud to announce that Sophos Intercept X achieved a 100% Total Accuracy Rating for enterprise, small business, and consumer protection in the SE Labs endpoint protection test report (Jan – Mar 2021). Whether you are protecting your employees at work or their families at home, you can take comfort knowing you are backed by the world’s best endpoint protection.

Intercept X’s unique combination of anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations is built to stop the widest range of threats.

Additionally, Sophos Intercept X Advanced with EDR integrates powerful endpoint detection and response (EDR) with the industry’s top-rated endpoint protection. Built for both IT security operations and threat hunting, Intercept X detects and investigates suspicious activity with AI-driven analysis.

For those looking for help with threat detection and response Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) provides 24/7 threat hunting, detection, and response capabilities delivered by an expert team as a fully-managed service.

Sophos MTR fuses the protection technology of Intercept X with expert human analysis for improved threat hunting and detection, deeper investigation of alerts, and targeted actions to eliminate threats with speed and precision. Unlike other services, the Sophos MTR team goes beyond simply notifying you of attacks or suspicious behaviors and takes targeted actions on your behalf to neutralize even the most sophisticated and complex threats.

SE Labs is not alone in praising Intercept X. A list of other industry awards can be found here.

#1 for Enterprise Protection

Sophos Intercept X was the only product tested to achieve a 100% total accuracy rate, once again earning a AAA rating from SE Labs. You can view the full enterprise test results here.

#1 for SMB Protection

In the small business report Intercept X showed why it was the winner of SE Labs’ Small Business Endpoint product of the year in 2020 and 2019. As it did in the enterprise test, Intercept X also ranked first with a 100% total accuracy rate. You can view the full SMB test results here.

#1 for Consumer Protection

The same malware that attacks Fortune 500 companies attacks private users, too. Sophos Home uses the same award-winning security features that keep those companies safe. You can view the full consumer test results here.

