IDC MarketScape names Sophos a Leader in UEM for SMB for the second year in a row

We are delighted to announce that, for the second year in a row, Sophos has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46965720, January 2021).

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated the device management and security capabilities of multiple vendors, with Sophos named a Leader. In addition to highlighting the threat prevention capabilities of Intercept X for Mobile, the report calls out the benefits of consolidating device management and protection inside a single console.

The report noted:

“Sophos’ adjacent portfolio in security and networking/secure access products meshes well with the EMM/UEM offerings, allowing a small team or single IT administrator to have a centralized source for purchasing and support as well as unifying all aspects of security and device management”

Our cloud-based management platform, Sophos Central, lets organizations secure their mobiles, endpoints, servers, and networks through a single console.

Sophos Mobile, an integral part of Sophos Central, provides device management and security for iOS, Android, Windows 10, macOS and Chrome OS. In addition to powerful UEM capabilities, customers benefit from industry-leading Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) functionality, which guards against device, network, and app threats.

