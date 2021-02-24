Become a Sophos EDR-certified admin

Become a certified EDR Admin by attending our 2021 Threat Hunting Academy.

Get the hands-on practical training needed to conduct an active threat hunt and learn how to stop attackers in their tracks, using our top-rated endpoint protection solution, Sophos EDR.

The goal of this series is to get you comfortable with how to conduct a threat hunt, using the appropriate EDR tools to conduct advanced threat hunting and IT security operations hygiene.

In this seven-session series, we’ll provide an in-depth understanding of the entire threat hunting landscape. We’ll explore the methods cyber attackers use to gain their foothold and how they are able to hide themselves and move bi-laterally across an entire organization’s network.

More importantly, you’ll learn how to use Sophos EDR to help you detect these invasions before they escalate and, ultimately, eliminate the threat.

See the full schedule below!

Threat Hunting Academy Schedule

Thinking Like a Threat Hunter March 2, 2021 EMEA: 10am-11am GMT North America: 1pm-2pm EST Threat Journey: Running Code On Remote Systems March 3, 2021 EMEA: 10am-11am GMT North America: 1pm-2pm EST Threat Journey: Gaining a Privileged Foothold March 4, 2021 EMEA: 10am-11am GMT North America: 1pm-2pm EST Threat Journey: Understanding the Target Environment March 9, 2021 EMEA: 10am-11am GMT North America: 1pm-2pm EST Threat Journey: Remote Access Control March 10, 2021 EMEA: 10am-11am GMT North America: 1pm-2pm EST Using the EDR Threat Hunting Framework March 11, 2021 EMEA: 10am-11am GMT North America: 1pm-2pm EST Putting It All Together – Live Threat Hunting Exercise March 16, 2021 EMEA: 10am-11am GMT North America: 1pm-2pm EST

Can’t make it?

Even if you may not be able to attend any of the live sessions, be sure to still register. Recordings of the live events will be made available for on-demand viewing.

– The Sophos Threat Hunting Team

