Sophos Threat Hunting Academy webinar series is now open

Become a certified EDR Admin by attending our 2021 Threat Hunting Academy.

Get the hands-on practical training needed to conduct an active threat hunt and learn how to stop attackers in their tracks, using our top-rated endpoint protection solution, Sophos EDR.

The goal of this series is to get you comfortable with how to conduct a threat hunt, using the appropriate EDR tools to conduct advanced threat hunting and IT security operations hygiene.

In this seven-session series, we’ll provide an in-depth understanding of the entire threat hunting landscape. We’ll explore the methods cyber attackers use to gain their foothold and how they are able to hide themselves and move bi-laterally across an entire organization’s network.

More importantly, you’ll learn how to use Sophos EDR to help you detect these invasions before they escalate and, ultimately, eliminate the threat. We’ll give you actionable tasks to detect and destroy with each scenario using EDR, so you can learn how to be a true threat hunting expert.

Best of all, this series culminates in a live, interactive session in which the participants will help guide the direction of a real-world hunt, using Sophos EDR.

Attend all seven sessions and become a Sophos EDR Certified Admin!

Can’t make it?

Even if you may not be able to attend any of the live sessions, be sure to still register. Recordings of the live events will be made available for on-demand viewing.

– The Sophos Threat Hunting Team

[ REGISTER TODAY ]