Sophos XG Firewall Academy 2021 – Registration now open!

Open to all XG Firewall users as well as anyone who just wants to find out more, this webinar series will help you get the very most from your firewall.

We’re pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2021 XG Firewall Academy Series!

Open to all XG Firewall users as well as anyone who just wants to find out more, this webinar series will help you get the very most from your firewall.

Attendees of this exclusive webinar series will learn how Sophos XG Firewall provides all-in-one protection: securing customers from network threats and extending secure network protection to employees anywhere. Through case studies and best practices, you’ll discover the latest cutting-edge product innovations and uncover tips and tricks on how to effectively leverage XG Firewall v18 features on your network.

New to XG?

We suggest attending the Foundation sessions for an overview of the product and an introduction to the advanced levels of visibility, protection, and performance it delivers. Technical trainers will be on hand to lend advice as you work towards achieving XG Engineer certification and earn your Engineer badge.

Already experienced with XG?

Our latest Innovation sessions are for you. These will cover XG v18’s exciting new features and detail how best to use them to optimize your network. Plus, we’ll touch on what’s in store for v19.

Delivered with the expectation that attendees will be familiar with XG v17.5, the content of these Innovation sessions is based on materials in the XG v18 Delta course. By attending, you will be able to take the Delta assessment to refresh your certification.

Best of all, if you attend four or more live sessions in this webinar series, you will receive a voucher for E-learning Sophos Certified Administrator – XG Firewall course, valued at $750

[Register Now NA] [Register Now EMEA]

XG Academy Schedule

Attendees are welcome to attend any session wherever you are based

Type Title EMEA Date/Time North America

Date/Time Foundation XG Firewall Overview Jan. 26, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT) Jan. 26, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (PST) Foundation Moving to XG: The Migration Process Jan. 27, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT) Jan. 27, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (PST) Foundation Migrating to XG from SG – Post Migration Jan. 28, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT) Jan. 28, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (PST) Foundation XG Case Studies and Best Practices Feb. 2, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT) Feb. 2, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (PST) Innovation Getting the Most From XG: Routing and Managing Traffic Feb. 3, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT) Feb. 3, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (PST) Innovation Getting the Most From XG: Controlling and Managing Your Environment Feb. 4, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT) Feb. 4, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (PST) Innovation Getting the Most From XG: Managing and Accessing Remotely Feb. 9, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT) Feb. 9, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (PST) Innovation Getting the Most From XG: Managing Your XG Estate Feb. 10, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT) Feb. 10, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (PST) Innovation The Future of XG Firewall Feb. 11, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT) Feb. 11, 2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (PST)

[Register Now NA] [Register Now EMEA]

Can’t make it?

Even if you may not be able to attend any of the live sessions, be sure to still register. Recordings of the live events will be made available for on-demand viewing.

If you have any questions in the meantime about XG Firewall don’t hesitate to reach out to your Sophos representative or our Support team on Twitter.