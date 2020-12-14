SolarWinds breach: how to identify if you have been affected

** We will update this article with additional information as it becomes available. Check back regularly for further updates. **

Last updated: [2020-12-14T18:54Z] – view changelog

SolarWinds, an IT monitoring specialist, reported last Sunday that it had fallen victim to a “highly-sophisticated, manual supply chain attack … likely by a nation state.”

The compromised products are SolarWinds Orion versions 2019.4 through 2020.2.1.

How to identify if you are running an impacted SolarWinds Orion version?

Sophos customers can identify whether they are running a vulnerable version in multiple ways:

Sophos MTR customers

The MTR team is actively reviewing all protected customer environments and will contact any affected customers directly to discuss remedial action.

Sophos EDR customers

EDR customers can run the dedicated query below to hunt for affected versions (updates will be posted here):

SELECT

name,

version,

install_location,

publisher,

uninstall_string,

install_date

FROM programs where name like ‘SolarWinds Orion%2020.2’ or name like ‘SolarWinds Orion%2020.2.1%’ or name like ‘SolarWinds Orion%2019.4%’;

Additionally, EDR customers can look for the following malicious DLL SHA256 Hashes:·

32519b85c0b422e4656de6e6c41878e95fd95026267daab4215ee59c107d6c77

dab758bf98d9b36fa057a66cd0284737abf89857b73ca89280267ee7caf62f3b

eb6fab5a2964c5817fb239a7a5079cabca0a00464fb3e07155f28b0a57a2c0ed

c09040d35630d75dfef0f804f320f8b3d16a481071076918e9b236a321c1ea77

ac1b2b89e60707a20e9eb1ca480bc3410ead40643b386d624c5d21b47c02917c

019085a76ba7126fff22770d71bd901c325fc68ac55aa743327984e89f4b0134

ce77d116a074dab7a22a0fd4f2c1ab475f16eec42e1ded3c0b0aa8211fe858d6

a25cadd48d70f6ea0c4a241d99c5241269e6faccb4054e62d16784640f8e53bc

d3c6785e18fba3749fb785bc313cf8346182f532c59172b69adfb31b96a5d0af

Anyone not using Sophos EDR can activate a 30-day free trial and run the query across your estate:

If you are already running Sophos Central, activate the free trial directly within your console. Under ‘MORE PRODUCTS’ in the main navigation select ‘Free Trials’ and then select Intercept X Advanced with EDR, Intercept X Advanced for Server with EDR, or both.

If you not running Sophos Central, activate a free trial from our website.

All Sophos customers

SophosLabs has published detections for the initial components as:

Troj/Agent-BGGA

Troj/Agent-BGGB

Troj/Agent-BGFZ

If you see one or more of these detections, you are impacted.

SophosLabs is continuing to investigate the attack and will be providing additional protection as necessary. Please monitor this location for further updates.

We have revoked trust on the compromised SolarWinds certificate used in these attacks.

What do to if you are impacted

If you are running a vulnerable version, we recommend that you isolate the affected SolarWinds servers from the network.

We also recommend rebuilding all impacted SolarWinds servers and installing Orion Platform version 2020.2.1 HF 2 once released. See https://www.solarwinds.com/securityadvisory for more details.

We will be releasing further incident response guidance shortly. Contact your security team or partner for advice and support where needed.

Sophos and SolarWinds

Sophos is a SolarWinds customer. We have isolated the instances and we are actively investigating this incident. We will provide further updates shortly.

Change log

2020-12-14T18:54Z Updated to advise that SophosLabs has revoked trust on the compromised SolarWinds certificate used in these attacks