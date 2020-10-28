Under attack? Sophos Rapid Response is here to help 

Experiencing an active cyberattack and defending against a potential breach can be an incredibly stressful time for an organization. However, many internal IT security teams lack the experience necessary to successfully respond to potential breaches, and getting immediate help from an outside resource can be next to impossible… until today.

We’re thrilled to announce the availability of Sophos Rapid Response, a new service which provides lightning-fast assistance with active threats, delivered by an expert team of incident responders.

The service, which has already helped dozens of organizations while in pilot mode, is available to both existing Sophos customers as well as non-Sophos customers.

Seconds matter

When under attack, time is of the essence. That’s why the Rapid Response service is built to be fast. How fast? Onboarding starts within hours, and most customers are triaged in 48 hours.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the Sophos Rapid Response team is able to cut through all of the noise to quickly remediate security incidents within hours, and the feedback from customers has been nothing but exceptional,” said Jeremy Weiss, cybersecurity practice lead at CDW.

The Rapid Response team are experts at quickly stopping advanced attacks, minimizing damage and costs, and reducing recovery time. Regardless of whether it’s a ransomware infection, network compromise, or unauthorized access attempting to circumvent security controls, they’ve seen it all and stopped it all.

A new type of incident response service

Rapid Response is an industry first, offering a fixed-fee remote incident response service that responds to active cybersecurity attacks throughout its entire 45-day term of engagement.

There are no hidden fees or escalating costs, and customers are protected for the full 45-day subscription term. Should the threat return or a related threat emerge, Rapid Response will respond at no additional cost.

Unlike traditional incident response (IR) services, which are priced hourly, you and the Rapid Response team have the same goal: to get your organization out of the danger as quickly as possible. And since the service is delivered remotely, response actions can be initiated on day one.

“A charitable organization providing housing and support services to thousands of vulnerable adults was hit by ransomware, taking down operations at all of its more than 40 facilities. The organization called us for help, and we immediately deployed Sophos Rapid Response. Working together with Sophos Rapid Response, we were able to get them back up and running quickly so they could continue serving those in need,” said Steve Weeks, president at Netcetera.“

More information about Rapid Response can be found on our website.

Interested in ongoing managed detection and response? Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) provides ongoing 24/7 threat hunting, detection, and response capabilities delivered by an expert team as a fully-managed service.