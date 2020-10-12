Sophos announces new sales leadership for Americas and EMEA

Today, we’re excited to announce two new appointments to our senior sales leadership team. Erin Malone has been promoted to senior vice president of sales for Americas, and Kevin Isaac has joined Sophos as senior vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“Erin and Kevin are strategic additions to the Sophos senior leadership team, and their decades of expertise will be pivotal in helping partners evolve their security strategies to defend against today’s persistent attackers,” said Michael Valentine, chief revenue officer at Sophos. “There is tremendous opportunity for partners worldwide to leverage our strong portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions and managed threat hunting and response services to protect their customers as they adapt to the constantly changing threat landscape and needs of remote and onsite workers. Both Erin and Kevin recognize this and are dedicated to supporting partners in their respective regions.”

Malone is an accomplished, award-winning sales executive with more than 20 years’ experience leading high-achieving sales teams and developing strategic partner relationships in the cybersecurity industry. She has risen the ranks at Sophos following a successful position as vice president of sales for North America, where she created and led Sophos’ Partner Advisory Council (PAC). She joined Sophos in 2015, and is based in the U.S.

“Erin has already made great impact on our Americas region, is well-respected in the industry, and has strong relationships within the Sophos partner community. We are excited for Sophos’ future under Erin’s executive leadership,” said Valentine.

Isaac brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity sales leadership to Sophos, and most recently served as chief revenue officer at Forcepoint. He is known for inspiring and managing high-performing teams, and has considerable experience in driving business growth, operational excellence and year-over-year results, particularly in EMEA. Isaac is based in the U.K.

“We are thrilled Kevin has joined Sophos to expand our already strong growth path in the EMEA market. He is a well-respected international sales executive within cybersecurity, and his wealth of experience will benefit partners and customers as Sophos continues to innovate and lead the industry,” said Valentine.