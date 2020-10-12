SE Labs names Intercept X Best Small Business Endpoint Product

We are thrilled to announce that for the second year in a row, SE Labs has named Sophos Intercept X the 2020 Best Small Business Endpoint product.

SE Labs makes use of multiple techniques to put endpoint solutions through rigorous testing regimes.

In their own words:

“If you want to see how well security products work, you need to test them like you’re the bad guy. This is what we at SE Labs specialise in. Realistic and accurate copycatting cyber criminals and spies to see what happens to anti-malware, endpoint protection and other security products.”

This award complements the performance of Intercept X in other SE Labs tests for small business, enterprise, and home endpoint protection – where Intercept X recently achieved 100% Total Accuracy Rating in all three tests.

For more information read the SE Labs blog, head straight to the report, and take a look at Sophos Intercept X.