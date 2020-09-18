Sophos is named a Leader in IDC’s mobile threat management report

Sophos is confirmed as a leader in mobile threat management with device, network, and application security for Android, iOS, and Chrome OS.

We are proud to announce that Sophos has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2020 Vendor Assessment.

The report provides an overview of mobile threat management (MTM) security solutions, also referred to as mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions – an increasingly important security market segment in today’s world, where an increasingly mobile workforce is doing more work on mobile devices than ever.

We believe this placement for Sophos Intercept X for Mobile is a testament to the strength of the Intercept X deep learning engine used across Sophos’ endpoint security range of products. Together with the flexibility of strong management and security capabilities in Sophos Central, the cloud-based management platform for all Sophos products lets organizations manage their mobile, endpoint, server, and network security in the same console.

Furthermore, we believe that this placement is due to Intercept X for Mobile’s seamless integration with the powerful endpoint management capabilities of Sophos Mobile, giving organizations the best of both worlds for mobile threat management (MTM) and unified endpoint management (UEM).

According to the report, “Sophos’ combination of MTM and UEM products is rare among MTM vendors and unique among vendors in this study.”

Intercept X for Mobile is available for Android, iOS, and Chrome OS and offers users world-class device, network, and app security, protecting against the latest mobile threats such as ransomware, network attacks, and exploits. According to the report, “This combination [of MTM and UEM] gives Sophos a strong advantage in situations where enterprises want a single vendor for both mobile device management and security enforcement.”

Sophos Intercept X for Mobile also integrates with a broad range of third-party platforms, including Microsoft Intune and other top UEM vendors – providing organizations with a flexible solution to protect against mobile threats within their unique existing security infrastructures.

To learn more about Intercept X for Mobile, head over to Sophos.com or download and try it for yourself at Google Play or the App Store.