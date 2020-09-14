Sophos has been named a 2020 CRN Cloud PPG Winner!

Sophos is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sophos in its 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide. This annual list identifies industry-leading cloud technology vendors with innovative partner programs that empower and accelerate the growth of solution providers’ cloud initiatives.

In the last year, Sophos has expanded its capabilities in cloud security to protect the life of cloud infrastructure. Securing cloud infrastructure, cloud access, and configurations from the development cycle through to the ongoing security of live cloud services:

With accelerated adoption of public cloud environments presenting new data security challenges for the channel, the expansion of Sophos’ current capabilities in cloud security will enable partners to help their customers evolve and adapt to the changing threats and infrastructure landscape, and protect their data endpoints and networks irrespective of their environments.

Sophos’ Cloud Security Provider (CSP) program offers training, recognition, and financial incentives to help partners support their customers using or migrating to the public cloud. Sophos was the first next-gen security vendor to introduce a program specifically designed to help partners address this revenue growth opportunity and make the purchase and management of its products in Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform channel-friendly.

In tandem with the CSP program, Sophos works together with AWS to support our partners on AWS Marketplace. The result is making Sophos public cloud services available through AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offer (CPPO), and Solution Provider Private Offer (SPPO) programs. This provides Sophos partners with exclusive pricing for Sophos AWS Marketplace security solutions and enables customers to draw down any AWS spend commitments (EDP) they have in place. It can also help them reach their spend commitment faster and potentially unlock deeper AWS discounts.

More information about Sophos’ Sophos’ Cloud Security Provider (CSP) program can be found online at www.sophos.com/csp.

The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg. Additional coverage will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine.