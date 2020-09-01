New enhancements to Central Firewall Reporting

We’re pleased to announce the addition of new reporting capabilities for Sophos Central Firewall Reporting (CFR). If you’re a customer of CFR Advanced, you’ll see new options to save, schedule, and export your favorite reports in Sophos Central, further extending your powerful custom reporting capabilities in the cloud.

What’s new and how to use it

Save reports as templates – Central Firewall Reporting Advanced lets you save custom report templates. First, customize a report with the columns, filters, and chart type you want. Then save it in your template library for quick access whenever you need to run it.

– Central Firewall Reporting Advanced lets you save custom report templates. First, customize a report with the columns, filters, and chart type you want. Then save it in your template library for quick access whenever you need to run it. Schedule reports – Getting your favorite and custom reports is now even easier, as you can schedule them to be delivered your inbox or picked up in Sophos Central at your convenience. The scheduler allows you to set a frequency for your reports, including daily, weekly, and monthly options.

– Getting your favorite and custom reports is now even easier, as you can schedule them to be delivered your inbox or picked up in Sophos Central at your convenience. The scheduler allows you to set a frequency for your reports, including daily, weekly, and monthly options. Export your reports – Reports can now be exported in HTML, CSV, and (coming next month) PDF formats. As an additional bonus, the exported reports provide up to 100,000 records in a report, whereas the interactive reports in Central are limited to 10,000 records. Download your favorite report for offline viewing directly from Sophos Central or have it delivered to your inbox.

You have complete control over the scheduling frequency, report format, and delivery…

We will be covering Central Firewall Reporting in more detail in an upcoming article in our Making the Most of XG Firewall v18 series.

What you need

CFR Advanced is a new subscription license that offers additional firewall log data storage for historical reporting, and now adds these new features for saving, scheduling, and exporting reports.

CFR Advanced subscriptions are on a per-firewall basis, so each firewall you wish to report on in Sophos Central will require its own CFR Advanced license.

CFR Advanced licenses are purchased in 100GB storage quantities. You can use the storage estimation tool (at sophos.com/cfrsizing) to quickly determine the estimated storage required for your particular needs.

XG Firewall v18 is required to take advantage of Central Firewall Reporting. We encourage everyone to upgrade today to take advantage of all the great new performance, security, and feature enhancements.

Talk to your preferred Sophos partner today about adding CFR Advanced to your account so you can take full advantage of the rich customizable reporting options in Sophos Central.

New to Sophos Central Reporting?

If you’re new to Sophos Central Reporting, you can try it for free. Simply set up your firewalls for Sophos Central management and log into Sophos Central to give it a go.

You can learn more about what’s included with Sophos Central management and reporting on our website or download the PDF brochure. And if you’re new to Sophos XG Firewall, be sure to check out how you can add the best visibility, protection, and response to your network.