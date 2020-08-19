Sophos EDR achieves Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation

Sophos is pleased to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program.

As organizations look to run cloud and enterprise applications on this new high performance Amazon Linux environment, with Sophos, they can rest assured that they’re protected against security risks associated with an expanded attack surface.

That’s because Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server with EDR now runs on Amazon Linux 2 and is fully supported for AWS customers. Users can identify security risks and shine light on otherwise dark areas in their cloud environments.

These dark areas can be a real challenge. According to Sophos’ recent State of Cloud Security 2020 report, nearly half of respondents (41%) admit that identifying and responding to security incidents is top concern.

Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server with EDR simplifies this task, giving organizations the power to ask and answer detailed IT operations and threat hunting questions across diverse cloud workload environments – including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), as well as Amazon Linux 2 virtual machine images for use on Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM), Microsoft Hyper-V, and VMware ESXi.

Sophos is dedicated to keeping organizations secure, helping them achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides, and we are proud to achieve AWS Service Ready status.

Learn more about Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server with EDR >>