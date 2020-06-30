Intercept X with EDR is a two-for-one win for XG Firewall users

Cut day-to-day IT admin by 90% while increasing your protection by running XG Firewall and Intercept X Advanced with EDR

Managing IT security takes a lot of time. Well, 26% of an IT team’s time to be precise, based on feedback from the 3,100 IT managers we surveyed last year.

With time an increasingly precious commodity, the good news for XG Firewall users is that you can double the efficiency of your security team while also increasing your protection. How? By running Intercept X with EDR as your endpoint protection.

Double the efficiency of your IT team

Like XG Firewall, Intercept X is part of the Sophos cybersecurity system, and you can manage both solutions through the Sophos Central platform.

This eliminates the need to jump from console to console to see what’s going on. No more struggling to track data across platforms. Instead you have a single security console with consolidated alerts visible from the dashboard.

XG Firewall and Intercept X also share threat, health and user data, enabling you to quickly investigate any incidents that do occur.

When the firewall shows you the device name rather than just the IP address life becomes significantly easier.

In fact, customers tell us they’ve seen day-to-day security admin fall by 90% since they started running XG Firewall and Intercept X together, managed through Sophos Central.

Elevate your protection

Intercept X with EDR lets you elevate your protection by combining market-leading technologies with the ability to identify the root causes behind security and IT operations incidents.

Like your XG Firewall, Intercept X is powered by Sophos’ deep learning engine. It also gives you the most comprehensive exploit and ransomware protection on the market.

In addition, the new EDR capabilities enable you to see what’s really going on across your environment.

Fully-customizable queries quickly give you the answers to questions such as:

Why is a device running slowly?

Are machines pending a re-boot?

Where is RDP enabled?

Are any programs trying to connect with a non-standard port?

Armed with this information you can stop potential incidents before they occur, and address underlying issues.

Try for yourself

If you’re managing your XG Firewall through Sophos Central you can start a no-obligation free trial of Intercept X with EDR in just three clicks.

Simply scroll to the Free Trials link in the main left-hand navigation and follow the instructions.

If you’re not yet using Sophos Central, start a trial via our website. You’ll be up and running in a matter of minutes.

Hear from customers

To learn more about the benefits of running XG Firewall and Intercept X, read the Sophos Business Impact report.

It shares the experiences of five customers across North America, Europe, and Asia, quantifying the impact on their team and their organization.