CRN recognizes achievements of 13 Sophos “Women of the Channel”

CRN has announced its annual Women of the Channel, and 13 Sophos executives have been named.

For the fourth year in a row we have the most executives from an IT security company honored and acclaimed for their “strategic vision and unique achievements… innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel”, as Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company puts it.

Sophos executives recognized on the CRN list, which is comprised of women from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations, include:

Kendra Krause , senior vice president, global channels and sales operations

, senior vice president, global channels and sales operations Justine Lewis , vice president, worldwide regional and channel marketing

, vice president, worldwide regional and channel marketing Erin Malone , vice president, North America channel sales

, vice president, North America channel sales Caralyn Stern , vice president, global channel and Americas marketing

, vice president, global channel and Americas marketing Regina Vignone , senior director of sales, channel east

, senior director of sales, channel east Nicki Dewhurst , senior marketing director, Asia Pacific and Japan

, senior marketing director, Asia Pacific and Japan Allison Clarke , director of global channel programs

, director of global channel programs Andrea Carter , regional director marketing, NEMEA

, regional director marketing, NEMEA Maria Ardila , LATAM channel director

, LATAM channel director Claudia Vizcarra , multi country sales director, LATAM

, multi country sales director, LATAM Alejandra Garcia , country director, Mexico

, country director, Mexico Christina Nairn , senior manager, channel marketing

, senior manager, channel marketing Tara Bresnahan, senior manager, channel marketing, Americas

2020 Power 100

Kendra Krause, Erin Malone and Caralyn Stern have also topped CRN’s 2020 Power 100, an elite subgroup of standout individuals from the Women of the Channel list.

These executives are recognized as extraordinary women who have inspired peers through their thought leadership and tireless dedication to channel advancement.

Michael Valentine, chief revenue officer at Sophos says of the achievement:

To keep pace with increasingly cunning cyber attackers, Sophos is arming IT professionals and the channel that serves them with the industry’s most innovative and highly effective next-generation cybersecurity solutions. These 13 women are committed to helping businesses stay one step ahead of cybercriminals’ advanced attacks, and together they’ve built and continue to enable the industry’s best channel program, bar none.

The Women of the Channel accolades are the latest in a series from CRN. Already this year, seven Sophos executives were named 2020 Channel Chiefs. We also received a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2020 Partner Program Guide for the competitive advantages only provided through the Sophos Partner Program.