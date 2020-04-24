About the Author

Albert Zsigovits

Albert works as a Threat Researcher at Sophos.

He joins us from a traditional blue team background, kickstarting his cyber career analyzing security events as an IDS analyst, and later investigating breaches as an incident responder for a Fortune 50 company.

His specialities include threat hunting, memory forensics and signature development. In his spare-time he enjoys reverse engineering malware and diving deep into deep-web territories, connecting the dots between criminals leveraging threat intelligence and open source intelligence techniques.

