Sandboxie is now an open source tool!

Security newsopen sourceSandboxSandboxie

The Sandboxie technology will live on in the hands of its dedicated users.

9 April 2020
By

Sophos is excited to announce that Sandboxie is now an open source tool.

Sandboxie has long been a favorite sandbox-based isolation tool since its original release over fifteen years ago. Now this technology will live on in the hands of its dedicated users.

We are thrilled to give the code to the community. The Sandboxie tool has been built on many years of highly-skilled developer work and is an example of how to integrate with Windows at a very low level.

The Sandboxie user base represents some of the most passionate, forward thinking, and knowledgeable members of the security community, and we hope this announcement will spawn a fresh wave of ideas and use cases.

For more details, and to download the open source release visit https://www.sandboxie.com/.

About the Author

Seth Geftic is a Director at Sophos focusing on endpoint security. Prior to joining Sophos he was a Director of Product Marketing at Invincea (acquired by Sophos in 2017). Seth was previously a Senior Manager in the Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) Solution group and the cybercrime team at RSA. Seth is an industry expert in fields of endpoint security, breach detection, incident response, fraud, and cyber threats. Seth holds a BSBA in both Marketing and Finance from Washington University in St. Louis and is a CISSP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.