The Sandboxie technology will live on in the hands of its dedicated users.

Sophos is excited to announce that Sandboxie is now an open source tool.

Sandboxie has long been a favorite sandbox-based isolation tool since its original release over fifteen years ago. Now this technology will live on in the hands of its dedicated users.

We are thrilled to give the code to the community. The Sandboxie tool has been built on many years of highly-skilled developer work and is an example of how to integrate with Windows at a very low level.

The Sandboxie user base represents some of the most passionate, forward thinking, and knowledgeable members of the security community, and we hope this announcement will spawn a fresh wave of ideas and use cases.

For more details, and to download the open source release visit https://www.sandboxie.com/.