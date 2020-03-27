XG Firewall: Getting started and best practices for protection and VPN

Get the optimum set-up and policies for your XG Firewall.

XG Firewall makes it simple to get up and running quickly with the best network visibility, protection, and response in the industry. We make it easy to protect your network across multiple sites while also enabling access for your remote workers.

Getting started

Deployment

If you just received your XG Firewall, run through the convenient XG Firewall setup wizard which will have you up and running in a few minutes with essential protection for your network.

If you are running two XG Firewall appliances in High Availability mode for maximum business continuity, then be sure to take advantage of the new Quick HA option in v18.

You will need to deploy the XG Firewall SSL certificate on your client machines, which is accomplished easiest on Windows using the wizard in Microsoft’s Group Policy Manager.

After deployment, monitor TLS inspection via the Control Center and add important problematic sites to the exception list with the convenient tools available from the widget.

Web policy and protection

This determines which websites are allowed or blocked and how to protect web traffic. Any firewalls governing internet traffic should have a web filtering policy in place.

There are several built-in policies for schools, workplaces, and more that you can use out-of-the-box to make this easy. Simply choose one appropriate for your organization and customize it to suit your needs. (Instructions: ‘How to implement Web Protection’ instructions / Video: ‘How To: Creating Web Protection rules’).

Malware and content scanning

XG Firewall can scan all web traffic for malicious code and downloaded files.

We strongly recommend that you take advantage of SophosLabs Threat Intelligence and Sophos Sandstorm sandboxing to further analyze files.

To do so, simply check the option to “Detect zero-day threats with Sandstorm” for all rules governing web traffic. (Instructions: ‘How to configure Sophos Sandstorm’).

IPS

Intrusion Prevention looks for activity attempting to exploit vulnerabilities in networked devices. This is a common technique for hackers to get control of servers exposed to the internet and to move laterally within a network. IPS protection signatures are included for all platforms: Windows, Macs, Unix, and more.

Make sure you are applying IPS protection policies that align with the network platforms in your environment – use either one of the built-in policies or create your own. Also, ensure you not only apply IPS protection to internet traffic rules but also rules between different segments of your internal network (e.g. LAN and DMZ) to help catch active threats trying to spread on your network. (Instructions: ‘IPS policies’ / Video: ‘How To: Setting Up And Configuring IPS’).

ATP

Advanced Threat Protection is another essential aid in identifying an active threat on your network. It examines outbound traffic for any attempts to contact known hacker command and control servers.

If an ATP is detected, it indicates you have a bot or threat on your network. ATP setup is super easy. (Instructions: ‘How to configure Advanced Threat Protection (ATP)’).

Firewall best practices for blocking ransomware

Check out this white paper on additional best practices for blocking Ransomware attacks.

VPN connectivity recommendations

With VPN connections being tremendously important these days, here are some additional resources on getting the most from your XG Firewall’s VPN connectivity options.

Site-to-Site VPN: If you want the ultimate in VPN reliability and security between your central office and branch offices or remote locations, Sophos unique RED tunnels are ideal.

You can easily deploy an XG Firewall to a remote location without touching it and set up a RED tunnel in no time. (Instructions: ‘Substituting XG for RED devices via Light-Touch deployment from Sophos Central’).

Remote user VPN: If you have users working remotely, XG Firewall offers a couple of options for secure remote access.

Our previous article outlined the various access options and their pros/cons. We recommend using Sophos Connect Client for the ultimate in ease-of-use. (Instructions: ‘Sophos Connect Client’ / Video: ‘Sophos Connect VPN Client’).

Helpful resources

Customer Resource Center (how-to videos, documentation, and more)

How-To Video Library (dozens of video tutorials to get you started)

XG Community (tap into the vast knowledge and expertise of the XG Firewall community)