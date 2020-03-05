Intercept X and XG Firewall – the perfect pair

Well, we know that Sophos Intercept X and XG Firewall are both world class products in their own right, but they were actually designed to work better together.

Why, you may ask?

It’s the biggest release ever for XG Firewall customers, but it’s also exciting news for anyone running Sophos Intercept X Endpoint.

Last month we introduced XG Firewall v18 with the new Xstream architecture, which takes visibility, protection, and performance to extreme new levels.

The two solutions work as a synchronized security system, sharing information in real time and responding automatically to threats.

If you are already running Intercept X, adding XG Firewall not only gets you an industry-leading next-gen firewall, but also transforms your IT security and gives you tremendous benefits as part of an integrated cybersecurity ecosystem.

How does it work?

Adding XG Firewall to your Intercept X endpoint protection enables Synchronized Security. This provides a vital Security Heartbeat™ connection between all your Sophos endpoints and XG Firewall allowing them to communicate and share information in real-time. And it’s all managed from the Sophos Central cloud console.

What does this mean for you?

It allows you to elevate your protection and put your network on autopilot, and reduces the need for day-to-day management.

Automate your protection

When either XG Firewall or Intercept X identifies a threat, they work together to provide an automatic response with dynamic firewall rules and lateral movement protection isolating a compromised host to prevent spread, hacker communication, and data loss.

Transform visibility and accelerate performance

Get deeper visibility into top network risks and all networked applications to drive better security decisions, prioritize and accelerate important application traffic, and block or shape unwanted traffic.

Lower time, effort and TCO

Put your network on auto-pilot and manage it all from Sophos Central. Its streamlined cloud management platform consolidates all your alerts, reporting and policy management in one place.

Easily add Synchronized Security to your network

Whether your existing firewall is up for replacement or not, you can easily enable Synchronized Security to your network.

Sophos XG Firewall acts as the nerve-center for synchronizing your security either as a purpose-built synchronized security appliance that works alongside your current firewall, or as an industry leading replacement for your next-gen Firewall.

If you’re already an XG Firewall customer, easily add Sophos Intercept X endpoint protection to your computers, servers, and mobile devices to unlock the full potential of your XG Firewall.

Either way, you can manage it all from a single cloud console with Sophos Central. It’s easy and risk free.

