Sophos opens new chapter with take-private acquisition

Today, following the completion of the take-private acquisition by Thoma Bravo, Sophos begins an exciting new chapter of continued growth, success, and industry leadership. As a private company, Sophos intends to further accelerate our mission to protect people from cybercrime by developing powerful and intuitive products and services that provide the world’s most effective cybersecurity for organizations of any size.

We’re starting strong: our next-gen product portfolio, all managed in our Sophos Central cloud-management platform, now comprises over 60% of our total company billings and is growing 44% year-over-year (YOY). Just last month we launched our most significant network security technology ever, Sophos XG Firewall v18 with the Xstream Architecture. We are seeing substantial growth not only in network security, but across our entire next-gen product line from endpoint and server security, to mobile, email, and cloud security. Our new Managed Threat Response (MTR) service launched last October has seen rapid adoption, and now protects hundreds of customers around the world with advanced, 24×7 threat detection and response. On the go-to-market front, our channel has never been stronger, and we continue to post dramatic results in our Managed Service Provider (MSP) business, which is a strategic priority and is growing at over 75% YOY. Sophos continues to drive market-leading innovation, and we are filling the cybersecurity void left by fading, less-nimble, and less-evolved vendors.

With the full support and experience of Thoma Bravo behind us, we believe we can accelerate the next-gen transition we already have well underway, and get to the future even faster, enabling us to deliver enhanced cybersecurity solutions for our customers, and dramatic new business opportunities for our channel partners.

This is a historic milestone in the ongoing journey of Sophos and a springboard to our next phase of growth and success. I’m tremendously excited about the opportunities ahead. Watch this space!