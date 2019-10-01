Sophos launches Managed Threat Response service

We’re very excited to extend our customers’ protection against the most advanced threats with the launch of our new service: Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR). The resellable service provides organizations with a dedicated 24/7 security team to neutralize the most sophisticated and complex threats.

Few organizations have the right tools, people, and processes in-house to effectively manage their security program around the clock while proactively defending against new and emerging threats. Unlike many MDR services that focus exclusively on monitoring and threat notification, the Sophos MTR team takes targeted actions on your behalf to neutralize even the most sophisticated and complex threats.

With Sophos MTR, your organization is armed with a 24/7 team of threat hunters and response experts who:

Proactively hunt for and validate potential threats and incidents

Use all available information to determine the scope and severity of threats

Apply the appropriate business context for valid threats

Provide actionable advice for addressing the root cause of recurring incidents

Initiate actions to remotely disrupt, contain, and neutralize threats

Machine-accelerated human response

Built on our Intercept X Advanced with EDR technology, Sophos MTR fuses machine learning technology and expert analysis for improved threat hunting and detection, deeper investigation of alerts, and targeted actions to eliminate threats with speed and precision. This fusion of Sophos’ consistently top-rated endpoint protection and intelligent EDR, with a world-class team of security experts results in what we call “machine-accelerated human response.”

Complete transparency and control

Sophos MTR is customizable, with different service tiers and response modes to meet the unique and evolving needs of organizations of all sizes and maturity levels.

With Sophos MTR you own the decisions, and control how and when potential incidents are escalated, what response actions (if any) you want us to take, and who should be included in communications. Sophos MTR features three response modes so you can choose the best way for our MTR team to work alongside you during incidents:

Notify: We notify you about the detection and provide information to help you in prioritization and response.

Collaborate: We work with your internal team or external point(s) of contact to respond to the detection.

Authorize: We handle containment and neutralization actions and will inform you of the action(s) taken.

Visit Sophos.com/MTR or download the datasheet to learn more.