Everything is bigger in Texas, including ransomware attacks

Texas is big. Really big. With 29 million residents it’s the second largest state in America, has a land mass twice the size of Germany, and a GDP larger than Russia. Texans like to say, “everything is bigger in Texas”, and usually that is a good thing. However, this time bigger isn’t better.

News hit this week that 22 government organizations in the Lone Star State were recently hit by coordinated ransomware attacks. It’s a stark reminder that as attacks continue to evolve, it’s crucial that your defenses evolve even faster.

Ask about these three big, protective layers against advanced attacks

So how can you help ensure your organization isn’t the next ransomware victim?

For starters, does your solution have industry-leading anti-exploit technology to ensure attackers can’t use unpatched, vulnerable software programs to distribute and install ransomware?

Sophos Intercept X Advanced blocks more exploit techniques than any other endpoint protection product on the market. It’s not enough to just have exploit protection: the number of exploit techniques a product protects against is also extremely important. Luckily, if it can be exploited, Intercept X Advanced has the best chance of neutralizing it.

Should that not stop an attack – or should an exploit not be leveraged – how will your solution stop attacks it’s never seen before?

Our award-winning deep learning engine can identify unknown, unseen, and previously unidentifiable executables with greater accuracy than – you guessed it – any other vendor on the market.

And finally, should the unthinkable happen – should ransomware find its way onto one of your endpoints and start executing – how will your solution deal with it?

The second-to-none CryptoGuard anti-ransomware technology found in Intercept X Advanced not only offers the best ransomware protection on the planet to stop attacks in their tracks, but also uses proprietary shadow-copy technology to roll affected files back to their previously-safe states, and cleans up affected registry entries – all in the blink of an eye. It’s not enough to just stop a ransomware attack: it needs to be reversed and cleaned up as well, so you can get on with your day.

These are just three of the ways that Intercept X can thwart an attack, all backed up by a very long list of pre-execution, runtime, and post-execution features.

Seeing is believing

Here’s a closer look at what happens when a popular ransomware variant tangles with Intercept X technology:

Take it for a spin

Of course, the best way to experience the power of Intercept X Advanced is to try it yourself. Download a free 30-day trial, and you’ll be up and running in minutes. Evolve your defenses today!