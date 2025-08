ソフォスの「セキュアバイデザイン」の進捗状況

著者について

Ross McKerchar is the CISO of Sophos. Ross has a BSc in Computer Science from Edinburgh University and joined Sophos in 2007. During his 17 years at Sophos, Ross established and built Sophos’ cybersecurity program through periods of high company growth, including multiple acquisitions and an IPO on the LSE.

At Sophos, the CISO team runs all aspect of Sophos' own security including Security Architecture, Trust and Compliance, Product Security, Red Teaming and Security Operations. Sitting in the Sophos technology group alongside Sophos Labs and our customer-facing MDR team, we are part of Sophos X-Ops joint task force.

Out of work Ross has a passion for the outdoors and, when he’s not spending time with his young family, loves to travel around the world rock climbing, trail running or surfing.