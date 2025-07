サイバー犯罪の首謀者特定に AI を活用

著者について

François Labrèche is a Senior Principal Data Scientist at Sophos, who focuses on applying machine learning approaches to improve the prioritization of threats, in the context of XDR and vulnerability management. He has a Ph.D. from École Polytechnique de Montréal, has published research papers on the topics of vulnerability exploit prediction, alert prioritization, threat research, spam detection and malware analysis, and has presented at conferences such as ACSAC, CAMLIS, Northsec, and BSides Montreal.