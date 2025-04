サイバー防御のための第六感：マルチモーダル AI

著者について

Younghoo is a Principal Data Scientist at Sophos AI. He is dedicated to researching and developing machine learning models to detect malicious emails, binaries, and categorize web content. He also employs Large Language Models (LLMs) to improve automation within Security Operations. He has shared his insights on ML topics at Black Hat, RSA and Virus Bulletin. Prior to joining Sophos, he contributed to malware classification systems at Symantec and worked on mobile software platforms at Samsung Electronics. Outside of his work, Younghoo delights in discovering bushwalking trails around Sydney.