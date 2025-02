Sophos MDR、「メール爆弾」と「ビッシング」を使用した 2 つのランサムウェアキャンペーンを追跡

著者について

Mark Parsons is a threat hunter for Sophos Managed Detection and Response. He specializes in threat hunting, digital forensics, and incident response. Previous notable achievements include identifying multi-month nation state intrusions; working with multiple states’ cybersecurity programs before, during, and after the 2020 election cycle to improve their detection and response capabilities; finding rarely seen (second reporter) bugs in Microsoft Azure/CAP logs; and identifying multiple initial access brokers prior to their targets’ being compromised by second actors.