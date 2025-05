Lumma Stealer si evolve: nuove tecniche, vecchi inganni CAPTCHA

L’autore

Sushmita Shetty is an MDR Threat Analyst at Sophos, working remotely from Bangalore, where she leads incident investigations, threat hunting, and proactive threat mitigation across customer environments. She holds a Master of Science degree in Information Technology with a specialization in Cyber Security. In my free time, she loves traveling to different parts of the world, taking nature walks, and diving deep into research on emerging cybersecurity threats.