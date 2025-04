Attacco mirato a MSP ScreenConnect: gli affiliati di Qilin colpiscono con spear-phishing

L’autore

Hunter Neal is a Senior Incident Response Lead for Sophos MDR. Prior to joining Sophos, he was a system administrator for Textron Aviation. Hunter's cybersecurity journey began in college, at The Pennsylvania State University, where he holds a Bachelor's degree in both Information Systems and Cybersecurity, as well as a GCFE certification. In his spare time he enjoys Disc Golf, lifting weights, toying with his cars, and video games.