Il Patch Tuesday di luglio scatena un fiume di aggiornamenti

L’autore

Sophos X-Ops Principal Researcher Andrew Brandt blends a 20-year journalism background with deep, retrospective analysis of malware infections, ransomware, and cyberattacks as the editor of SophosLabs Uncut. His work with the Labs team helps Sophos protect its global customers, and alerts the world about notable criminal behavior and activity, whether it's normal or novel. Follow him at @threatresearch@infosec.exchange on Mastadon for up-to-the-minute news about all things malicious.