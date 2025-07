ToolShell : des vulnérabilités SharePoint en cours d’exploitation

À propos de l’auteur

Paul Jaramillo is an extremely passionate, technical, and results-oriented security professional with over 10 years of incident response and 15 years of IT experience. Previously working at Splunk, CrowdStrike, and the US DoE, Paul is currently Director of Threat Hunting & Intelligence at Sophos. He has a long-distinguished record of reducing enterprise risk and guiding organizations to an improved security posture. Some highlights include breaking into a 2-factored VPN as a pen tester, successfully investigating an insider threat case across the globe as a forensic examiner, and hunting and ejecting nation-state adversaries from corporate and government networks.