Sophos Managed Threat Detection est maintenant disponible

Seth Geftic is a Director at Sophos focusing on endpoint security. Prior to joining Sophos he was a Director of Product Marketing at Invincea (acquired by Sophos in 2017). Seth was previously a Senior Manager in the Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) Solution group and the cybercrime team at RSA. Seth is an industry expert in fields of endpoint security, breach detection, incident response, fraud, and cyber threats. Seth holds a BSBA in both Marketing and Finance from Washington University in St. Louis and is a CISSP.