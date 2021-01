Sophos XG Firewall Academy 2021 ¡Inscripciones abiertas!

Tipo Nombre Fecha

Fundamentals XG Firewall Overview 26/1/2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT)

Fundamentals Moving to XG: The Migration Process 27/1/2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT)

Fundamentals Migrating to XG from SG – Post Migration 28/1/2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT)

Fundamentals XG Case Studies and Best Practices 2/2/2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT)

Innovación Getting the Most From XG: Routing and Managing Traffic 3/2/2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT)

Innovación Getting the Most From XG: Controlling and Managing Your Environment 4/2/2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT)

Innovación Getting the Most From XG: Managing and Accessing Remotely 9/2/2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT)

Innovación Getting the Most From XG: Managing Your XG Estate 10/2/2021 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (GMT)