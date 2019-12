El tío Sam abre los brazos a hackers amigables

This is the most important part of this new directive from @CISAgov :

“Submissions are for defensive purposes; they don’t go to the Vulnerabilities Equities Process. “

I’m not thrilled with the timelines on this though, which lead VERY heavily towards using bug bounty platforms https://t.co/PtmS1WRbyq

— Katie Moussouris (@k8em0) November 28, 2019