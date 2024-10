Sophos Firewall: nuevos firewalls de escritorio de la serie XGS y SFOS v21

Acerca del autor

Barbara is a product marketing professional with over decade of experience in IT security for Sophos network, mobile, and encryption products. Prior to Sophos, Barbara worked in hardware sales, business development, and product marketing with Fujitsu (Siemens), and spent time in marketing communications for cloud-based, value-added telco services. Barbara is a British-German dual national with a degree in German Literature and is based in the beautiful state of Bavaria, Germany.