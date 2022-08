Sophos asiste a la Cumbre de Educación y Fuerza Laboral Cibernética de la Casa Blanca

Acerca del autor

Amanda Mallow joined Sophos in November 2018 as Chief Human Resources Officer and is responsible for our global HR strategy. Amanda is an exceptional global HR leader, with over 25 years’ experience in human resources functions at technology organizations. She has a proven track record of leading teams that deliver record numbers in attracting, hiring, and maintaining top talent in high growth businesses and transformational settings. Amanda was previously Chief Human Resources Officer for endpoint security firm, Absolute Software. Prior to Absolute, Amanda was the Global VP, Human Resources of network security company, Fortinet.