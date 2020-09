Los ciberdelincuentes de Maze adoptan la técnica de máquina virtual de Ragnar Locker

Andrew Brandt is a Principal Researcher for Sophos, specializing in security analytics and the forensic, retrospective analysis of malware infections and cyberattacks. In essence, he does whatever it takes to make life and business difficult for cybercriminals, spies, and other Internet miscreants.

Prior to joining Sophos, Brandt was the Director of Threat Research at Symantec, and at Blue Coat systems before they were acquired by Symantec. He also worked as the Lead Threat Research Analyst at Webroot, and was an editor at PC World, covering security and privacy, for nearly a decade.