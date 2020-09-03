Skip to content
16
Nov
Sophos Products
Safe shopping, happy retailing: 3 cybersecurity tips for the holidays
12
Nov
Corporate
Network
Sophos Products
Sophos named a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls
10
Nov
SophosLabs Uncut
November Patch Tuesday fixes close 112 holes—including one already being exploited
10
Nov
Sophos Products
Switching to Sophos Central for your firewall management
05
Nov
Synchronized Security
Sophos case study: Reducing security admin time by 50%
04
Nov
Sophos Products
Multi-firewall reporting comes to Sophos Central
04
Nov
SophosLabs Uncut
A new APT uses DLL side-loads to “KilllSomeOne”
29
Oct
Sophos Products
Healthcare and ransomware: 5 critical steps to take
28
Oct
Sophos Products
Under attack? Sophos Rapid Response is here to help
