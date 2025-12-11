Sophos Tops G2 Winter 2026 Reports: #1 Overall in Endpoint, XDR, MDR and Firewall

G2 has published its Winter 2026 Reports, and customers once again ranked Sophos as a top security vendor. Sophos is ranked the #1 Overall solution in Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Firewall Software. Speaking to the power of our platform, Sophos has been named a Leader for the 14th consecutive time across every G2 Overall Grid® that defines modern security operations: Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Firewall Software, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

These recognitions are based on verified peer reviews and reflect what security teams value most: faster time to outcome, simpler operations, and the confidence of a platform that scales from prevention to managed response.

Managed Detection and Response

In addition to the #1 Overall ranking among MDR solutions, the Enterprise and Mid-Market customer segments also rated Sophos MDR as the top-rated solution. Sophos MDR also earned the Best Results and Best Usability distinctions among Enterprise customers.

Endpoint

The Winter 2026 Reports marks the first time Sophos Endpoint was recognized as the #1 EPP solution in the Overall Grid® Report. Sophos Endpoint was also rated as the #1 solution by all customer segments (Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business) in their respective Grid® Reports as well – a true testament of our ability to protect organizations of all sizes. Across the EPP and XDR markets, users rated Sophos Endpoint the #1 solution in 25 total reports. The Sophos XDR platform earned the Best Usability, Best Results, and Best Relationship distinctions, reinforcing its industry-leading security outcomes and customer experience. These customer proof points continue the momentum of our Sophos Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) launch, the latest in a series of advancements in our mission to help organizations of all sizes strengthen their defenses against evolving threats.

Firewall

The G2 Winter 2026 Reports marks Sophos Firewall’s 12th consecutive #1 Overall Firewall ranking. It’s also the second consecutive report where Sophos Firewall was unanimously rated as the #1 firewall solution by all customer segments (Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business users). Sophos Firewall also earned the Overall Best Results, Best Usability, and Best Relationship badges.

What Sophos customers are saying

“Sophos Endpoint provides excellent protection with advanced threat detection, ransomware prevention, and rollback features” said an IT Manager in the Mid-Market segment

“I really appreciate Sophos Endpoint for its aggressive detection capabilities. It’s incredibly efficient at detecting even the smallest changes in files, which gives me peace of mind knowing that any suspicious or malicious files are quickly identified and quarantined” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“I like that Sophos MDR provides round-the-clock monitoring by real experts who not only detect threats but also take action to stop them. It feels like having a full security operations center on my side, without the need to hire one in-house” said a Technical Engineer in the Small Business segment

“Unlike traditional endpoint solutions that only alert on suspicious activity, Sophos MDR provides real-time detection, investigation, and response — which greatly reduces the burden on in-house IT/security teams.” said a Senior Network and Security Engineer in the Enterprise segment

“Sophos Firewall stands out for its intuitive interface, strong threat protection, Security Heartbeat integration, built-in reporting, and easy policy management” said an IT Manager in the Mid-Market segment

“I am absolutely thrilled with the Sophos Firewall! It offers outstanding performance and security that far exceeds my expectations” said an user in the Mid-Market segment

For more information on our services and products, speak to your Sophos partner or representative and visit our website.