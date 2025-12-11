Threat Research

A big finish to 2025 in December’s Patch Tuesday

A month with no Critical-severity Windows bugs is overshadowed by a mass of Mariner mop-up
Written by
Threat Research featured Microsoft Patch Tuesday zero days

Microsoft on Tuesday released 56 patches affecting 10 product families. Two of the addressed issues are considered by Microsoft to be of Critical severity – and, unusually, both belong to the blended Office-365 product family. Eight have a CVSS base score of 8.0 or higher. One is known to be under active exploit in the wild, and two others are publicly disclosed.

That’s the good news. We’ll get to the advisories in a moment.

At patch time, six CVEs are judged more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation, in addition to the one already detected to be so. Various of this month’s issues are amenable to direct detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

The release also includes information on 14 Edge patches released last week, as well as 12 ColdFusion and four Adobe Reader patches released today. (The sole Edge patch originating with Microsoft is counted in this total rather in the general Patch Tuesday count of 56; the rest originated with Chromium itself and were patched earlier in the month.) We have included information on all those patches in Appendix D. There is no update to the Servicing Stack listed in Microsoft’s manifest this month.

Microsoft also released information on 84 CVEs affecting CBL Mariner and/or Azure Linux. All 84 CVEs originated with MITRE and have been addressed over the course of the past week, and all 84 are indicated as exploited in in the wild (though none are marked as publicly disclosed). Little information was made available on these 84 CVEs, but we’ve provided some guidance in Appendix F at the end of the post.

We are as always including at the end of this post appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches sorted by severity (Appendix A), by predicted exploitability timeline and CVSS Base score (Appendix B), and by product family (Appendix C). Appendix E provides a breakout of the patches affecting the various Windows Server platforms.

By the numbers

  • Total CVEs: 56
  • Publicly disclosed: 2
  • Exploit detected: 1
  • Severity
    • Critical: 2
    • Important: 54
  • Impact
    • Denial of Service: 3
    • Elevation of Privilege: 28
    • Information Disclosure: 4
    • Remote Code Execution: 19
    • Spoofing: 2
  • CVSS Base score 9.0 or greater: 0
  • CVSS Base score 8.0 or greater: 8

A bar chart showing the distribution of December 2025 Patch Tuesday CVEs sorted by impact and further indicated by severity; information in text

Figure 1: Elevation of Privilege issues were the most numerous in the December collection, once again

Products

  • Windows: 38
  • 365: 13
  • Office: 13
  • Excel: 6
  • SharePoint: 5
  • Word: 4
  • Exchange: 2
  • Access: 1
  • Azure: 1
  • GitHub: 1

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect. We note, by the way, that CVE names don’t always reflect affected product families closely. In particular, some CVEs names in the Office family may mention products that don’t appear in the list of products affected by the CVE, and vice versa.

A bar chart showing the December Patch Tuesday CVEs sorted by affected product family and further color-coded by severity; information in text

Figure 2: A smaller, heavily end-user-oriented group of product families received patches this month. Though Windows accounts for half of them, patches related to the operating system are all Important in severity

Notable December updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, several specific items merit attention.

CVE-2025-62554 — Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62555 — Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62557 — Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62558 — Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62559 — Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62560 — Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62561 — Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

All seven of these RCE issues affect multiple versions of 365 and Office, including Microsoft Office LTSC for Mac 2021 and 2024. However, the patches for those Mac versions aren’t ready yet. Users responsible for updating Macs are asked to monitor the CVE information for each vulnerability for further word on those patches. Of the seven, pay special attention to CVE-2025-62554 and CVE-2025-62257 (the two simply called “Office” vulnerabilities) – they’re the ones which Preview Pane is an attack vector. Those two CVEs are Critical-severity and have a CVSS Base score of 8.4. The others are Important-severity.

CVE-2025-54100 — PowerShell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

As with the 84 Mariner vulnerabilities mentioned above, the release of this patch arrived with less information than Microsoft-issued CVEs generally do. That said, this Important-class issue is allotted to Windows; as with the GitHub issue discussed below, it involves improper neutralization of special elements used in a command. For this one, Microsoft notes that after installation, users attempting to deploy the Invoke-WebRequest command will get a new confirmation prompt warning them of potentially unwanted script code execution and recommending that they include the -UseBasicParsing switch to keep things behaving nicely.

CVE-2025-64666 — Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64667 — Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability

These two Important-severity bugs both affect Exchange Server 2016 and 2019, which are out-of-support versions of Exchange – unless you’re paying for Microsoft’s Extended Security Update (ESU) program, you’re not getting these patches. (Exchange Server Subscription Edition subscribers are covered.) The EoP is a fairly specialized item that would require the attacker to prepare the target environment ahead of time, while the Spoofing bug affects, specifically, how From: addresses are displayed to the user.

CVE-2025-64671 — GitHub Copilot for Jetbrains Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

The only publicly disclosed vulnerability so far this month allows the Jetbrain AI-based coding assistant to ruin the vibe-coding vibe, thanks to improper neutralization of special elements used in a command. According to Microsoft, an attacker could execute additional commands by appending them to commands allowed in the user’s terminal auto-approve setting. This vulnerability is credited to independent researcher Ari Marzouk, who just last weekend posted analysis of a potentially lively new class of vulnerabilities in AI IDEs. An intriguing read.

A bar chart showing cumulative Patch Tuesday counts by impact for all of 2025, further color-coded by severity. In order of decreasing occurrence, Elevation of Privilege was the most common impact type, followed by Remote Code Execution, Information Disclosure, Denial of Service, Security Feature Bypass, Spoofing, and Tampering

Figure 3: The year wrapped up with Elevation of Privilege and Remote Code Execution swapping spots at the top of the charts. Note, though, that even though there were fewer RCE bugs squashed this year, there was a higher percentage of Critical-severity RCEs. Overall there were 92 Critical-severity CVEs address in 2025 compared to 55 last year.

A bar chart showing Patch Tuesday counts for every month since January 2020

Figure 4: Behold the final (one hopes) 2025 tally: In the end, it was the most patch-heavy year (1196 excluding out-of-band patch releases) since 2020 (1245 patches excluding out-of-bands), with two record-breaking months in January and October.

 

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall
CVE-2025-59516 Exp/2559516-A Exp/2559516-A
CVE-2025-59517 Exp/2559517-A Exp/2559517-A
CVE-2025-62221 Exp/2562221-A Exp/2562221-A
CVE-2025-62454 Exp/2562454-A Exp/2562454-A
CVE-2025-62470 Exp/2562470-A Exp/2562470-A
CVE-2025-62472 Exp/2562472-A Exp/2562472-A

 

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of December patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Elevation of Privilege (28 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2025-55233 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-59516 Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-59517 Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62221 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62454 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62455 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62457 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62458 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62461 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62462 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62464 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62466 Windows Client-Side Caching Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62467 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62469 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62470 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62472 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62474 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62565 Windows File Explorer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62569 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62571 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62572 Application Information Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62573 DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64658 Windows File Explorer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64661 Windows Shell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64666 Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64673 Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64679 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64680 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

Remote Code Execution (19 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2025-62554 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62557 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2025-54100 PowerShell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62456 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62549 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62550 Azure Monitor Agent Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62552 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62553 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62555 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62556 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62558 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62559 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62560 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62561 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62562 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62563 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62564 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64671 GitHub Copilot for Jetbrains Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64678 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Information Disclosure (4 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2025-62468 Windows Defender Firewall Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62473 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62570 Windows Camera Frame Server Monitor Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64670 Windows DirectX Information Disclosure Vulnerability

 

Denial of Service (3 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2025-62463 DirectX Graphics Kernel Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62465 DirectX Graphics Kernel Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62567 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability

 

Spoofing (2 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2025-64667 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64672 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability

 

 

Appendix B: Exploitability and CVSS

This is a list of the December CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is arranged by CVE.

Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days
CVE-2025-59516 Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-59517 Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62454 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62458 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62470 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62472 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

The CVE listed below was known to be under active exploit prior to the release of this month’s patches.

CVE-2025-62221 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

These are the December CVEs with a Microsoft-assessed CVSS Base score of 8.0 or higher. They are arranged by score and further sorted by CVE. For more information on how CVSS works, please see our series on patch prioritization schema.

CVSS Base CVSS Temporal CVE Title
8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-62456 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-62549 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-62550 Azure Monitor Agent Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-64672 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability
8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-64678 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-62554 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-62557 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-64671 GitHub Copilot for Jetbrains Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of December’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family. Certain issues for which advisories have been issued are covered in Appendix D, and issues affecting Windows Server are further sorted in Appendix E. All CVE titles are accurate as made available by Microsoft; for further information on why certain products may appear in titles and not product families (or vice versa), please consult Microsoft.

Windows (38 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2025-54100 PowerShell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-55233 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-59516 Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-59517 Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62221 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62454 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62455 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62456 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62457 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62458 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62461 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62462 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62463 DirectX Graphics Kernel Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62464 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62465 DirectX Graphics Kernel Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62466 Windows Client-Side Caching Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62467 Windows Projected File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62468 Windows Defender Firewall Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62469 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62470 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62472 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62473 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62474 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62549 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62565 Windows File Explorer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62567 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62569 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62570 Windows Camera Frame Server Monitor Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62571 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62572 Application Information Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62573 DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64658 Windows File Explorer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64661 Windows Shell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64670 Windows DirectX Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64673 Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64678 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64679 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64680 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

365 (13 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2025-62554 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62557 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62562 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2025-62552 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62553 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62555 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62556 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62558 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62559 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62560 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62561 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62563 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62564 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Office (13 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2025-62554 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62557 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2025-62552 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62553 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62555 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62556 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62558 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62559 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62560 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62561 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62562 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62563 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62564 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Excel (6 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2025-62553 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62556 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62560 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62561 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62563 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62564 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

SharePoint (5 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2025-62562 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2025-62555 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62558 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62559 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64672 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability

 

Word (4 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2025-62562 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2025-62555 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62558 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-62559 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Exchange (2 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2025-64666 Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2025-64667 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability

 

Access (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2025-62552 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Azure (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2025-62550 Azure Monitor Agent Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

GitHub (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2025-64671 GitHub Copilot for Jetbrains Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

There are 14 Edge-related advisories noted in December’s release. All but CVE-2025-62223 originated with Chrome. All were patched during the previous week. Please note that the Microsoft-issued CVE applies only to Edge for Mac.

CVE-2025-13630 Chromium: CVE-2025-13630 Type Confusion in V8
CVE-2025-13631 Chromium: CVE-2025-13631 Inappropriate implementation in Google Updater
CVE-2025-13632 Chromium: CVE-2025-13632 Inappropriate implementation in DevTools
CVE-2025-13633 Chromium: CVE-2025-13633 Use after free in Digital Credentials
CVE-2025-13634 Chromium: CVE-2025-13634 Inappropriate implementation in Downloads
CVE-2025-13635 Chromium: CVE-2025-13635 Inappropriate implementation in Downloads
CVE-2025-13636 Chromium: CVE-2025-13636 Inappropriate implementation in Split View
CVE-2025-13637 Chromium: CVE-2025-13637 Inappropriate implementation in Downloads
CVE-2025-13638 Chromium: CVE-2025-13638 Use after free in Media Stream
CVE-2025-13639 Chromium: CVE-2025-13639 Inappropriate implementation in WebRTC
CVE-2025-13640 Chromium: CVE-2025-13640 Inappropriate implementation in Passwords
CVE-2025-13720 Chromium: CVE-2025-13720 Bad cast in Loader
CVE-2025-13721 Chromium: CVE-2025-13721 Race in v8
CVE-2025-62223 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) for Mac Spoofing Vulnerability

Adobe is releasing patches for 12 ColdFusion issues today with Bulletin APSB25-105. All 12 CVEs affect ColdFusion 22, 16, 4 and earlier versions.

Critical severity
CVE-2025-61808 Unrestricted Upload of File with Dangerous Type (CWE-434)
CVE-2025-61809 Improper Input Validation (CWE-20)
CVE-2025-61810 Deserialization of Untrusted Data (CWE-502)
CVE-2025-61811 Improper Access Control (CWE-284)
CVE-2025-61812 Improper Input Validation (CWE-20)
CVE-2025-61813 Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference (‘XXE’) (CWE-611)
CVE-2025-61830 Deserialization of Untrusted Data (CWE-502)
Important severity
CVE-2025-61821 Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference (‘XXE’) (CWE-611)
CVE-2025-61822 Improper Input Validation (CWE-20)
CVE-2025-61823 Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference (‘XXE’) (CWE-611)
CVE-2025-64897 Improper Access Control (CWE-284)
CVE-2025-64898 Insufficiently Protected Credentials (CWE-522)

 

Adobe is also releasing patches for four Adobe Reader issues today with Bulletin APSB25-119. All four CVEs affect Reader versions 25.001.20982, 25.001.20668, 24.001.30273, 20.005.30793, 20.005.30803 and earlier.

Critical severity
CVE-2025-64785 Untrusted Search Path (CWE-426)
CVE-2025-64899 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125)
Moderate severity
CVE-2025-64786 Improper Verification of Cryptographic Signature (CWE-347)
CVE-2025-64787 Improper Verification of Cryptographic Signature (CWE-347)

 

For information on the Mariner releases, please scroll to Appendix F.

Appendix E: Affected Windows Server versions

This is a table of the 38 CVEs in the December release affecting Windows Server versions 2008 through 2025. The table differentiates among major versions of the platform but doesn’t go into deeper detail (eg., Server Core). An “x” indicates that the CVE does not apply to that version. Administrators are encouraged to use this appendix as a starting point to ascertain their specific exposure, as each reader’s situation, especially as it concerns products out of mainstream support, will vary. For specific Knowledge Base numbers, please consult Microsoft.

                   
CVE S-08 8r2 S-12 12r2 S-16 S-19 S-22 23h2 S-25
CVE-2025-54100
CVE-2025-55233 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-59516 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-59517 × × × ×
CVE-2025-62221 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62454 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62455 × × ×
CVE-2025-62456 × × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62457 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62458 × × ×
CVE-2025-62461 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62462 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62463 × × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62464 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62465 × × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62466
CVE-2025-62467 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62468 × × × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62469 × × × × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62470
CVE-2025-62472
CVE-2025-62473
CVE-2025-62474 ×
CVE-2025-62549
CVE-2025-62565 × × × ×
CVE-2025-62567 × × ×
CVE-2025-62569 × × × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62570 × × × × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62571
CVE-2025-62572 × × × × × × × ×
CVE-2025-62573 × × × ×
CVE-2025-64658 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-64661 × × × ×
CVE-2025-64670 × × × × × ×
CVE-2025-64673 × × × × ×
CVE-2025-64678
CVE-2025-64679 × × × ×
CVE-2025-64680 × × × ×


Appendix F: CBL Mariner / Azure Linux

The following table provides information on 84 CVEs relating to CBL Mariner and / or Azure Linux. All 84 are listed by Microsoft as under exploit in the wild. That said, five of them also have CVSS Base numbers over 8.5, and we indicate those in red for those needing to prioritize. The CVEs are grouped by severity and further ordered by CVE.

Critical severity
CVE-2025-40242 gfs2: Fix unlikely race in gdlm_put_lock
CVE-2025-40244 hfsplus: fix KMSAN uninit-value issue in __hfsplus_ext_cache_extent()
CVE-2025-40251 devlink: rate: Unset parent pointer in devl_rate_nodes_destroy
CVE-2025-40262 Input: imx_sc_key – fix memory corruption on unload
Important severity
CVE-2025-12385 Improper validation of  tag size in Text component parser
CVE-2025-12819 Untrusted search path in auth_query connection in PgBouncer
CVE-2025-34297 KissFFT Integer Overflow Heap Buffer Overflow via kiss_fft_alloc
CVE-2025-40223 most: usb: Fix use-after-free in hdm_disconnect
CVE-2025-40233 ocfs2: clear extent cache after moving/defragmenting extents
CVE-2025-40240 sctp: avoid NULL dereference when chunk data buffer is missing
CVE-2025-40258 mptcp: fix race condition in mptcp_schedule_work()
CVE-2025-40272 mm/secretmem: fix use-after-free race in fault handler
CVE-2025-40312 jfs: Verify inode mode when loading from disk
CVE-2025-40314 usb: cdns3: gadget: Use-after-free during failed initialization and exit of cdnsp gadget
CVE-2025-40319 bpf: Sync pending IRQ work before freeing ring buffer
CVE-2025-59775 Apache HTTP Server: NTLM Leakage on Windows through UNC SSRF
CVE-2025-61729 Excessive resource consumption when printing error string for host certificate validation in crypto/x509
CVE-2025-66476 Vim for Windows Uncontrolled Search Path Element Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Moderate severity
CVE-2023-53749 x86: fix clear_user_rep_good() exception handling annotation
CVE-2025-12084 Quadratic complexity in node ID cache clearing
CVE-2025-13836 Excessive read buffering DoS in http.client
CVE-2025-40215 xfrm: delete x->tunnel as we delete x
CVE-2025-40217 pidfs: validate extensible ioctls
CVE-2025-40218 mm/damon/vaddr: do not repeat pte_offset_map_lock() until success
CVE-2025-40219 PCI/IOV: Add PCI rescan-remove locking when enabling/disabling SR-IOV
CVE-2025-40220 fuse: fix livelock in synchronous file put from fuseblk workers
CVE-2025-40243 hfs: fix KMSAN uninit-value issue in hfs_find_set_zero_bits()
CVE-2025-40245 nios2: ensure that memblock.current_limit is set when setting pfn limits
CVE-2025-40247 drm/msm: Fix pgtable prealloc error path
CVE-2025-40248 vsock: Ignore signal/timeout on connect() if already established
CVE-2025-40250 net/mlx5: Clean up only new IRQ glue on request_irq() failure
CVE-2025-40252 net: qlogic/qede: fix potential out-of-bounds read in qede_tpa_cont() and qede_tpa_end()
CVE-2025-40253 s390/ctcm: Fix double-kfree
CVE-2025-40254 net: openvswitch: remove never-working support for setting nsh fields
CVE-2025-40257 mptcp: fix a race in mptcp_pm_del_add_timer()
CVE-2025-40259 scsi: sg: Do not sleep in atomic context
CVE-2025-40261 nvme: nvme-fc: Ensure ->ioerr_work is cancelled in nvme_fc_delete_ctrl()
CVE-2025-40263 Input: cros_ec_keyb – fix an invalid memory access
CVE-2025-40264 be2net: pass wrb_params in case of OS2BMC
CVE-2025-40266 KVM: arm64: Check the untrusted offset in FF-A memory share
CVE-2025-40268 cifs: client: fix memory leak in smb3_fs_context_parse_param
CVE-2025-40269 ALSA: usb-audio: Fix potential overflow of PCM transfer buffer
CVE-2025-40273 NFSD: free copynotify stateid in nfs4_free_ol_stateid()
CVE-2025-40275 ALSA: usb-audio: Fix NULL pointer dereference in snd_usb_mixer_controls_badd
CVE-2025-40277 drm/vmwgfx: Validate command header size against SVGA_CMD_MAX_DATASIZE
CVE-2025-40278 net: sched: act_ife: initialize struct tc_ife to fix KMSAN kernel-infoleak
CVE-2025-40279 net: sched: act_connmark: initialize struct tc_ife to fix kernel leak
CVE-2025-40280 tipc: Fix use-after-free in tipc_mon_reinit_self().
CVE-2025-40281 sctp: prevent possible shift-out-of-bounds in sctp_transport_update_rto
CVE-2025-40282 Bluetooth: 6lowpan: reset link-local header on ipv6 recv path
CVE-2025-40283 Bluetooth: btusb: reorder cleanup in btusb_disconnect to avoid UAF
CVE-2025-40284 Bluetooth: MGMT: cancel mesh send timer when hdev removed
CVE-2025-40285 smb/server: fix possible refcount leak in smb2_sess_setup()
CVE-2025-40286 smb/server: fix possible memory leak in smb2_read()
CVE-2025-40287 exfat: fix improper check of dentry.stream.valid_size
CVE-2025-40288 drm/amdgpu: Fix NULL pointer dereference in VRAM logic for APU devices
CVE-2025-40289 drm/amdgpu: hide VRAM sysfs attributes on GPUs without VRAM
CVE-2025-40292 virtio-net: fix received length check in big packets
CVE-2025-40293 iommufd: Don’t overflow during division for dirty tracking
CVE-2025-40294 Bluetooth: MGMT: Fix OOB access in parse_adv_monitor_pattern()
CVE-2025-40297 net: bridge: fix use-after-free due to MST port state bypass
CVE-2025-40301 Bluetooth: hci_event: validate skb length for unknown CC opcode
CVE-2025-40303 btrfs: ensure no dirty metadata is written back for an fs with errors
CVE-2025-40304 fbdev: Add bounds checking in bit_putcs to fix vmalloc-out-of-bounds
CVE-2025-40305 9p/trans_fd: p9_fd_request: kick rx thread if EPOLLIN
CVE-2025-40306 orangefs: fix xattr related buffer overflow…
CVE-2025-40307 exfat: validate cluster allocation bits of the allocation bitmap
CVE-2025-40308 Bluetooth: bcsp: receive data only if registered
CVE-2025-40309 Bluetooth: SCO: Fix UAF on sco_conn_free
CVE-2025-40310 amd/amdkfd: resolve a race in amdgpu_amdkfd_device_fini_sw
CVE-2025-40311 accel/habanalabs: support mapping cb with vmalloc-backed coherent memory
CVE-2025-40313 ntfs3: pretend $Extend records as regular files
CVE-2025-40315 usb: gadget: f_fs: Fix epfile null pointer access after ep enable.
CVE-2025-40317 regmap: slimbus: fix bus_context pointer in regmap init calls
CVE-2025-40321 wifi: brcmfmac: fix crash while sending Action Frames in standalone AP Mode
CVE-2025-40322 fbdev: bitblit: bound-check glyph index in bit_putcs*
CVE-2025-40323 fbcon: Set fb_display[i]->mode to NULL when the mode is released
CVE-2025-40324 NFSD: Fix crash in nfsd4_read_release()
CVE-2025-61727 Improper application of excluded DNS name constraints when verifying wildcard names in crypto/x509
CVE-2025-65082 Apache HTTP Server: CGI environment variable override
CVE-2025-65637 A denial-of-service vulnerability exists in github.com/sirupsen/logrus when using Entry.Writer() to log a single-line payload larger than 64KB without newline characters.
CVE-2025-66200 Apache HTTP Server: mod_userdir+suexec bypass via AllowOverride FileInfo
CVE-2025-66293 LIBPNG has an out-of-bounds read in png_image_read_composite
Low severity
CVE-2025-13837 Out-of-memory when loading Plist

 

 

 

About the Author

Angela Gunn is a senior threat researcher in Sophos X-Ops. As a journalist and columnist for two decades, her outlets included USA Today, PC Magazine, Computerworld, and Yahoo Internet Life. Since morphing into a full-time technologist, she has focused on incident response, privacy, threat modeling, GRC, OSINT, and security training at companies including Microsoft, HPE, BAE AI, and SilverSky.

Read Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *