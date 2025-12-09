Sophos Named One of Computerworld’s 2026 Best Places to Work in IT

We are proud to share that Sophos has been recognized for the second year running as one of Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT. This year, we earned 10th place in the “Large Organizations” category, highlighting the strength and impact of our IT organization.

Driving Innovation and Empowering People

This recognition reflects the continued evolution of Sophos IT over the past year. Our teams have shifted toward more strategic and analytical roles, enabling innovation that drives business-wide impact. We have also continued to foster a culture of continuous learning and internal mobility, supported by a modern remote-first operating model that empowers employees to succeed from anywhere.

We were acknowledged for advancing AI and analytics capabilities, automating manual tasks, and implementing improvements that allow the organization to move faster and more efficiently. Judges highlighted our strong focus on people, including initiatives that build connection and engagement, provide clear career pathways, and offer leadership development opportunities.

Whether employees are solving complex technical challenges or leading transformation through technology, Sophos offers the opportunity to do meaningful work in a high-trust, high-growth environment.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development and training, workplace culture, workplace modernization, IT growth, and employee engagement and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

“It’s clear that AI is having a disruptive impact on IT operations and IT talent,” says Barbara Call, Global Director, Content Strategy at Foundry. “This year’s honorees demonstrate how organizations are proactively evolving their talent strategies to fill much-needed skills gaps and reskill existing staff to be more resilient and responsive to changing needs.”

To find out more, take a look at Computerworld’s special report.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications.

This recognition is a testament to the commitment, collaboration, and innovation of the Sophos IT team. We are proud of what we have achieved and excited to continue shaping the future of IT.

Find out more about why Sophos is a great place to work and see our latest vacancies on our careers website.