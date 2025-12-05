Sophos is excited to announce the launch of the new Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Security Copilot agent, now available in the Security Copilot store.

This integration brings the power of Sophos Intelix threat intelligence and services directly into the Security Copilot ecosystem, accessible to all Security Copilot users. Read on to learn how this new agent can enhance your security operations and streamline your threat response.

Introducing Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Security Copilot

Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Security Copilot unlocks advanced threat intelligence in Security Copilot, Microsoft’s generative AI assistant for Security Operation Center (SOC) and IT teams. Security Copilot connects data across Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, Intune, Entra, and Purview. The agent delivers Sophos’ comprehensive and actionable threat intelligence directly to security teams, enhancing and accelerating day-to-day workflows.

Sophos Intelix is renowned for delivering advanced, cloud-native threat intelligence, including file, URL, and IP reputation, deep malware analysis, and contextual enrichment. Sophos X-Ops builds, curates, and disseminates threat intelligence through the Intelix platform, leveraging insights gained from its global customer base. Every day, Sophos processes over 223 terabytes of telemetry on its Sophos Central platform, generating more than 34 million detections and automatically blocking more than 11 million threats. With the new agent, these capabilities are now seamlessly integrated into the Microsoft Security Copilot ecosystem. Security Copilot users can now access real-time threat intelligence, automated analysis, and actionable insights directly within their existing processes.

Accessing the Sophos Intelix agent

A hallmark of this release is its broad availability. The Sophos Intelix agent is accessible to all Security Copilot users through the Security Copilot store at no charge, requiring only a free SophosID account. Whether you’re a long-time Sophos customer or new to Sophos solutions, you can now leverage the intelligence that powers Sophos’ global security operations to elevate your cyber defenses.

Benefits of using the Sophos Intelix agent

The Sophos Intelix agent for Microsoft Security Copilot accelerates cybersecurity outcomes for all organizations, whether you’re running a large in-house Security Operations Center (SOC) or a smaller, multi-disciplinary IT team. Benefits include:

Faster threat detection : Instantly enrich alerts and incidents with up-to-date threat intelligence from Sophos Intelix, improving detection accuracy and response times.

: Instantly enrich alerts and incidents with up-to-date threat intelligence from Sophos Intelix, improving detection accuracy and response times. Accelerated investigations : The agent works natively within Security Copilot, meeting analysts where they are and enabling them to access rich threat intelligence without leaving their primary security environment.

: The agent works natively within Security Copilot, meeting analysts where they are and enabling them to access rich threat intelligence without leaving their primary security environment. Enhanced analyst impact : Sophos Intelix provides actionable insights, including detailed threat context and recommended response actions to help prioritize and remediate threats more effectively.

: Sophos Intelix provides actionable insights, including detailed threat context and recommended response actions to help prioritize and remediate threats more effectively. Open Access: The agent is available to all Security Copilot users, democratizing access to world-class threat intelligence.

How the Sophos Intelix Agent works

Once installed from the Security Copilot store, the Sophos Intelix agent enables users to submit files, URLs, and IPs for analysis directly from Security Copilot. Results are returned in real time, providing deep insights and context to inform your security decisions. The integration is designed for simplicity and speed, ensuring that your team can respond to threats with confidence and efficiency. Watch the demo video below to see it in action.

Ready to elevate your threat intelligence? Visit ​https://www.sophos.com/en-us/intelix/copilot to learn more and get started today!