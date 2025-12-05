Introducing Sophos Intelix for Microsoft 365 Copilot

We’re thrilled to unveil Sophos Intelix for Microsoft 365 Copilot, a powerful new integration that brings world-class threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops directly into your daily workflow to enhance your cybersecurity outcomes.

Security analysts and IT professionals can instantly access, investigate, and respond to emerging cyber threats right from the Copilot chat interface, without leaving the Microsoft 365 environment, accelerating attack neutralization. This seamless experience transforms threat intelligence from a separate resource into an actionable, always-on ally that accelerates decision-making, strengthens cyber resilience, and fuels more effective collaboration across teams.

Benefits of Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Copilot

Seamless Access to Threat Intelligence : Security and IT administrators, risk managers, and business users can interact with Sophos Intelix directly using natural language via Copilot chat, submitting artifacts and receiving real-time threat intelligence without leaving the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. This speeds up threat investigation and response, reducing the impact of threats.

: Security and IT administrators, risk managers, and business users can interact with Sophos Intelix directly using natural language via Copilot chat, submitting artifacts and receiving real-time threat intelligence without leaving the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. This speeds up threat investigation and response, reducing the impact of threats. Comprehensive Threat Analysis : Sophos Intelix leverages cloud lookups, static and dynamic analysis, and the power of Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence to deliver detailed, explainable verdicts on files and URLs. This enables users to understand not just whether something is malicious, but why, facilitating faster, informed decision-making.

: Sophos Intelix leverages cloud lookups, static and dynamic analysis, and the power of Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence to deliver detailed, explainable verdicts on files and URLs. This enables users to understand not just whether something is malicious, but why, facilitating faster, informed decision-making. Open Access: The agent is available to all Microsoft 365 Copilot users at no charge, democratizing access to world-class threat intelligence.

How to access Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Copilot

The Sophos Intelix Agent is available for free via the Agent Store in Copilot Studio and Teams. The single agent brings all the Sophos Intelix capabilities to Copilot, including:

Cloud Lookups

Static Analysis (File and Web)

Dynamic Analysis

With the chat interface, users can tap directly into the deep, real-time threat landscape insights of Sophos X-Ops. Far surpassing traditional chat-ops integrations, the agent understands natural language queries, delivering actionable, expert-driven answers—so security teams can anticipate, adapt, and neutralize threats faster than ever before.

Democratizing cybersecurity for every organization

Today’s release marks a major milestone in the delivery of Sophos’ broader vision of making Sophos X-Ops data and services accessible through agent-based frameworks. With unmatched breadth and depth of data, include intelligence from SophosLabs and the Sophos managed detection and response (MDR) service, Sophos X-Ops provides security operations center (SOC) analysts with deeper threat visibility – including adversary behaviors, signature and IOC metadata, threat actor attribution, and prevalence insights – all surfaced naturally within the tools that analysts use daily. The result: more empowered analysts, faster attack resolution, and reduced cyber risk.

Ready to transform your cyber defense strategy? Start using Sophos Intelix for Microsoft 365 Copilot today and experience the future of proactive, integrated threat intelligence—right where your teams work every day.