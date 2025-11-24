We’re excited to share that the Sophos Central UAE Region is now live!

Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) within the United Arab Emirates, this new data center brings the power of Sophos Central and our cybersecurity services closer to customers and partners across the Middle East.

The UAE Central region marks the latest expansion of our global Sophos Central data center infrastructure which now spans ten points of presence across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Benefits for partners and customers

The new UAE region enables organizations to:

Keep their data fully within the UAE , helping meet local and sector-specific regulatory requirements

Experience faster performance and lower latency for Sophos Central and connected services

Gain the resilience and reliability expected for mission-critical operations

The UAE data center is especially valuable for organizations in the public sector, healthcare, and financial services, where data-residency and compliance are top priorities.

Accelerating regional growth

Sophos partners across the Middle East can now deliver Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Sophos XDR, and other Sophos products and services on a UAE resident cloud platform. This means smoother onboarding, simpler compliance, and increased customer trust.

“This launch reflects our mission to defend organizations of all sizes against inevitable cyberattacks with unmatched expertise and adaptive defenses,” said Gerard Allison, Senior Vice President EMEA Sales at Sophos. “By bringing local infrastructure to the UAE, we’re delivering on our vision of enabling every organization to achieve superior cybersecurity outcomes. This expansion supports our strategy of democratizing, leveraging AI and automation, and empowering our partners to scale securely.”

Available today

If you’re setting up a new Sophos Central account, you can now select the UAE region as part of the onboarding process. Existing customers and partners that want to migrate to the new UAE data center should reach out to their Sophos representative for more details.