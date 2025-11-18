Advancing Cybersecurity for Microsoft Environments

Sophos Intelix and Microsoft Copilot
From certified MDR services to open threat intelligence frameworks, Sophos is delivering the clarity, context, and confidence organizations need to stay ahead of evolving threats.
November 18, 2025
I’m pleased to share three significant updates that advance cybersecurity for organizations that rely on Microsoft technologies. These milestones expand the reach of Sophos’ world-class threat intelligence and managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities into the Microsoft ecosystem, helping IT and cybersecurity teams strengthen protection and accelerate threat response.

Sophos MDR for Microsoft environments achieves MISA verification

Sophos MDR for Microsoft environments has achieved Microsoft Verified Small and Medium Business (SMB) Solution Status through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

This certification validates the depth of integration between Sophos MDR and Microsoft Defender for Business and Defender for Endpoint, demonstrating that Sophos delivers proven, enterprise-grade managed detection and response optimized for Microsoft environments.

For managed service providers (MSPs) and SMB customers, it confirms that Sophos MDR reduces cyber risk, maximizes technology investments, and fortifies your defenses against adversaries.

Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Security Copilot

Now available in the Security Copilot store, Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Security Copilot brings Sophos X-Ops’ global threat intelligence directly into Microsoft’s generative AI assistant for security teams.

This agent enables users to enrich alerts, analyze suspicious files, and access real-time threat context directly within Security Copilot, turning intelligence into faster, more confident decision-making. Available at no cost, the Intelix agent gives every Security Copilot user access to the same intelligence that powers Sophos’ global MDR operations.

Sophos Intelix for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Security and IT professionals can now query Sophos Intelix in natural language from within Microsoft 365 apps, including Teams and Outlook, to investigate threats, analyze URLs or files, and receive instant, explainable verdicts. The result is actionable security intelligence seamlessly embedded into the tools organizations use every day. Learn more and watch the video to see it in action.

Simon Reed
Simon Reed is Chief Research and Scientific Officer and is responsible for leading Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain task force unit that includes more than 500 threat intelligence and cybersecurity experts from SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and Sophos AI. Sophos X-Ops shares real-time and historical attack data with Sophos’ complete portfolio of product and services solutions, making them smarter and faster at defending customers from persistent cyberattacks.  Simon has worked in the cybersecurity industry for 25 years, holding senior level roles at McAfee and a number of start-ups. His career in the industry includes a wide range of experience working in core engineering, research, data science, cloud technology, product management, risk and incident management, and strategic leadership. 

