Advancing Cybersecurity for Microsoft Environments

I’m pleased to share three significant updates that advance cybersecurity for organizations that rely on Microsoft technologies. These milestones expand the reach of Sophos’ world-class threat intelligence and managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities into the Microsoft ecosystem, helping IT and cybersecurity teams strengthen protection and accelerate threat response.

Sophos MDR for Microsoft environments achieves MISA verification

Sophos MDR for Microsoft environments has achieved Microsoft Verified Small and Medium Business (SMB) Solution Status through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

This certification validates the depth of integration between Sophos MDR and Microsoft Defender for Business and Defender for Endpoint, demonstrating that Sophos delivers proven, enterprise-grade managed detection and response optimized for Microsoft environments.

For managed service providers (MSPs) and SMB customers, it confirms that Sophos MDR reduces cyber risk, maximizes technology investments, and fortifies your defenses against adversaries.

Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Security Copilot

Now available in the Security Copilot store, Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Security Copilot brings Sophos X-Ops’ global threat intelligence directly into Microsoft’s generative AI assistant for security teams.

This agent enables users to enrich alerts, analyze suspicious files, and access real-time threat context directly within Security Copilot, turning intelligence into faster, more confident decision-making. Available at no cost, the Intelix agent gives every Security Copilot user access to the same intelligence that powers Sophos’ global MDR operations.

Sophos Intelix for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Security and IT professionals can now query Sophos Intelix in natural language from within Microsoft 365 apps, including Teams and Outlook, to investigate threats, analyze URLs or files, and receive instant, explainable verdicts. The result is actionable security intelligence seamlessly embedded into the tools organizations use every day. Learn more and watch the video to see it in action.