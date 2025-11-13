Sophos named a Leader in the KuppingerCole 2025 Leadership Compass for Email Security

We’re excited to announce that Sophos has been named a Leader across all four evaluation categories — Overall, Product, Innovation, and Market — in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Email Security.

This marks a significant advancement from the previous report in 2023, where Sophos achieved Leadership in two categories.

In a competitive field with 13 other vendors, Sophos Email also earned one of the highest Product scores. Together, these accolades reflect the constant flow of innovation and robust capabilities of Sophos Email to protect organizations against the growing threat of email-based attacks.

AI-enhanced phishing and BEC protection

The report highlights Sophos for AI and machine learning to detect and block phishing and BEC attacks, particularly through natural language processing (NLP) and behavioral analysis.

Additionally, KuppingerCole notes Sophos’ innovative approach to integrating multiple layers of defense — such as sender authentication, URL protection, and sandboxing — into a cohesive, cloud-native platform. These capabilities work in concert to keep malicious emails out of inboxes.

Known for robust AI and ML defenses, it [Sophos Email] effectively guards against threats like BEC and phishing attacks… The innovative AI-powered natural language processing enhances the system’s ability to thwart social engineering attacks, making it particularly effective against BEC.

– Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst and Co-Founder, KuppingerCole Analysts AG

MDR-optimized email security

Aside from robust capabilities as a standalone solution, Sophos Email is uniquely positioned in the email security market as the only MDR-optimized email security solution.

KuppingerCole also highlights the integration of Sophos Email into Sophos MDR as a truly “standout” feature. This integration enables real-time threat response and dynamic policy enforcement — capabilities that are increasingly critical in a world where attackers are leveraging generative AI to craft more convincing threats.

The standout aspect of Sophos Email lies in its integration with Sophos MDR, enabling superior security outcomes through real-time threat response. This includes manual message clawback and the ability to adjust configurations dynamically during an active threat.

– Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst and Co-Founder, KuppingerCole Analysts AG

Continuous innovation drives results

We believe being named a Leader across all four Leadership categories in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass is a significant milestone for Sophos Email, which has made major strides as a comprehensive email security solution over the last few years.

Learn more about the recent Sophos Email enhancements, including Sophos Email Monitoring Service (EMS) and Sophos DMARC Manager.

Coming soon

In December, Sophos Email will include Sophos Phish Threat — delivering powerful email security, phishing simulation, and security awareness training from a single offering.

