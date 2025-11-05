Security Operations

Detecting fraudulent North Korean hires: A CISO playbook

Has a North Korean threat actor applied for a position at your organization, or even been hired? We’re sharing a toolkit to help you detect and avoid that risk.
November 05, 2025
The North Korean worker scheme has expanded into a global threat. Although it originally focused on U.S. technology companies, the scheme has spread to other regions and sectors, including finance, healthcare, and government. Any company hiring remote workers is at risk; as a remote-first technology company, even Sophos has been targeted by North Korean state-sponsored operatives posing as IT workers.

Assessing the risk

The threat actors target high-paying, fully remote jobs, primarily seeking to obtain a salary that can fund North Korean government interests. They typically apply for software engineering, web development, AI/machine learning, data science, and cybersecurity positions, although they have expanded into other roles as well.

There are many risks to organizations that are infiltrated by these threat actors. Employing North Korean workers may violate sanctions. Additionally, the threat actors could conduct traditional insider threat activities such as unauthorized access and theft of sensitive data. Fraudulent workers may supplement revenue generation by using threats of data exposure to extort the organization, especially after they have been terminated.

Organizational size does not appear to be a factor in this scheme. Sophos has observed targeting of solo operations looking for contractors or temporary help all the way up to Fortune 500 companies. Workers at larger companies are often hired via an external agency, where employment checks may not be rigorous.

How we can help

We’ve been honing an internal initiative that takes a cross-functional approach to addressing this threat. Throughout this process, we found a wealth of defensive guidance available to organizations. However, compiling it into a coherent and actionable set of controls required significant effort. For defenders, knowing what to do is often straightforward. The real challenge lies in how to do it.

Anyone who has implemented controls knows that what appears simple on paper can quickly evolve into a complex design challenge, especially when aiming for scalable, practical, and sustainable solutions. We decided to publish a playbook to support other organizations navigating this threat. In developing these materials, we prioritized specificity over broad applicability. The controls are based on best practices, our own processes, and threat intelligence from our security researchers who have been monitoring the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by the North Korean threat actors.

The playbook includes a toolkit that contains two versions of a control matrix (static and project manager-ready), an implementation guide, and training slides. We split the control matrix into eight categories that span employee acquisition through post-hire:

  • HR and process controls
  • Interview and vetting
  • Identity and verification
  • Banking, payroll, and finance
  • Security and monitoring
  • Third-party and staffing
  • Training
  • Threat hunting

The matrix lists technical and process controls, as avoiding and evicting fraudulent North Korean workers isn’t simply, or even primarily, a matter of technology. The solution requires collaboration across internal teams such as HR, IT, legal, finance, and cybersecurity, as well as external contractors. The ‘project manager-ready’ version includes additional worksheets for generating pivot tables to reflect control status and ownership. The worksheets are pre-populated with data to illustrate the functionality.

Some of these controls may not be appropriate for all organizations, but we offer this toolkit as a resource. We encourage organizations to adapt the recommendations to suit their environments and threat models.

Access the toolkit now.

 

About the Author

Ross McKerchar is the CISO of Sophos. Ross has a BSc in Computer Science from Edinburgh University and joined Sophos in 2007. During his years at Sophos, Ross established and built Sophos’ cybersecurity program through periods of high company growth, including multiple acquisitions and an IPO on the LSE.

At Sophos, the CISO team runs all aspect of Sophos' own security including Security Architecture, Trust and Compliance, Product Security, Red Teaming and Security Operations. Sitting in the Sophos technology group alongside Sophos Labs and our customer-facing MDR team, we are part of Sophos X-Ops joint task force.

Out of work Ross has a passion for the outdoors and, when he’s not spending time with his young family, loves to travel around the world rock climbing, trail running or surfing.

Rafe Pilling
About the Author

Rafe Pilling is a Director of Threat Intelligence in the Sophos Counter Threat Unit (CTU). He leads global threat intelligence production within the CTU, where he oversees all-source analysis focused on advanced cybercriminal and state-sponsored threats. This threat intelligence directly informs and supports organizations worldwide in strengthening security operations, guiding incident response, and shaping strategic cyber-risk decisions.

Sarah Kern
About the Author

Sarah Kern is a security researcher, specializing in North Korean and emerging threats, in the Sophos Counter Threat Unit (CTU). With deep expertise in state-sponsored cyber adversaries, Sarah plays a critical role in identifying, analyzing, and mitigating sophisticated threats originating from North Korea and other advanced persistent threat groups.

About the Author

Angela Gunn is a senior threat researcher in Sophos X-Ops. As a journalist and columnist for two decades, her outlets included USA Today, PC Magazine, Computerworld, and Yahoo Internet Life. Since morphing into a full-time technologist, she has focused on incident response, privacy, threat modeling, GRC, OSINT, and security training at companies including Microsoft, HPE, BAE AI, and SilverSky.

About the Author

Jane Adams is a Principal Threat Researcher at Sophos. Before joining Sophos, she worked in security research at Secureworks, following 20+ years as a journalist and PR in the fintech and cards sectors.

About the Author

Mindi McDowell is a Senior Threat Researcher in Sophos X-Ops. She holds a master's degree in professional writing from Carnegie Mellon University and began her cybersecurity career at the CERT Coordination Center, based at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute. She later joined Secureworks, where she was a member of the Counter Threat Unit (CTU).

Ryan Westman
About the Author

Ryan Westman is a Senior Manager of Threat Research at Sophos. With over a decade of experience in cybersecurity and national security, Ryan specializes in threat intelligence and operations. He has led high-performing teams across government, Big Four consulting, and the MDR space. Ryan has provided expert commentary to leading media outlets and spoken at major national and international conferences, including DEFCON, RMISC, Sleuthcon, ILTACon, and Evanta CISO events. He holds multiple degrees and industry certifications (GCTI, GCFA, GSLC) and is passionate about protecting organizations from foreign and domestic cyber threats.

